Cristiano Ronaldo's former Al-Nassr boss Stefano Pioli explains why he left club after less than a year as team's coach

Former Al-Nassr manager Stefano Pioli has explained why he parted ways with the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side. The Italian manager claimed that the desire for more pressured challenges led to his exit from the Saudi Pro League club.

Pioli was named manager of Al-Nassr in September 2024 following the sacking of Luis Castro. The 59-year-old manager began his stint with the Knights of Najd on a high note. He won four league games on the bounce, and his first eight matches across competitions.

However, the Ronaldo-led side failed to maintain this form and struggled for a good part of the season. Pioli finished the season trophyless as Al-Nassr finished third in the league. They were also knocked out of the King's Cup and the AFC Champions League in the Round of 16 and semi-finals, respectively.

Weeks after parting ways with Al-Nassr, Pioli was snapped up by Serie A side Fiorentina, where he previously managed between 2017 and 2019. During his official presentation on Tuesday, July 15, he explained why he left the Knights of Najd after about 10 months as manager.

Pioli said (via GOAL):

"I've discovered a new culture that has made me even more flexible. But I felt a deep desire to pursue challenges that are more pressured but can give me greater satisfaction."

On his return to the Serie A, the Italian added:

“I feel Florence inside me… I have a very strong bond with the club; it was the right thing to do.”

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have replaced Pioli with former Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus. Despite failing to win a trophy under the Italian manager, Ronaldo was prolific under his tutelage. He recorded 31 goals and three assists in 36 games with Pioli as his manager.

Cristiano Ronaldo wins SPL 2024-25 Fans' Player of the Season

Al-Nassr skipper Cristiano Ronaldo has been crowned the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League Fans' Player of the Season. The SPL announced it in a post via its official X handle on Wednesday, July 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo won the SPL Golden Boot with 25 goals in 30 matches. He was named Man of the Match 15 times last term and helped Al-Nassr to a third-place finish in the standings.

The Portuguese icon will look to continue strutting his stuff in the SPL after recently extending his contract with the Knights of Najd until 2027. Overall, he's registered 93 goals and 19 assists in 105 games for the club since arriving as a free agent in January 2023. However, he has yet to win a major trophy with them.

