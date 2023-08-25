Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate Jese Rodriguez once paid €5,000 to eliminate ex-girlfriend from TV show as part of revenge

Former Real Madrid attacker Jese Rodriguez, who also played with Cristiano Ronaldo, once paid €5,000 to eliminate his ex-girlfriend, Aurah Ruiz, from a reality show. This particular show was the Spanish version of 'Big Brother'.

Rodriguez was part of Real Madrid from 2011 to 2016. During his time at Santiago Bernabeu, he won two UEFA Champions League titles playing alongside five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo (2013-14 and 2015-16).

In 2018, when Jese Rodriguez was a part of Paris Saint-Germain, he paid €5,000 to eliminate his ex-girlfriend, Aurah Ruiz, from the Spanish version of Big Brother.

According to Sport Bible, the Spaniard wanted to take revenge on Ruiz after she publicly broke up with him. Rodriguez's ex-partner was the ninth contestant to get evicted from the season of Big Brother after he texted in votes for her elimination from the show.

Jese Rodriguez and her ex-girlfriend, Aurah Ruiz, were part of an ugly spilt as they also went to the court in 2018. The Spanish model accused the former Real Madrid attacker of neglecting his duty as a father. On the other side, the football player accused Ruiz of harassment.

Two years after the controversy, Rodriguez was also involved in a sex scandal, due to which the Spaniard was sacked from Paris Saint-Germain. Ruiz accused the Spaniard of cheating on her with a friend who was a model. She also claimed that the football player was caught red-handed.

How many UEFA Champions League titles did Cristiano Ronaldo win with Real Madrid?

Portuguese attacker Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2009 from Manchester United for a then-world-record fee of €94 million (£84.60 million). The former Manchester United star started slowly at Santiago Bernabeu, but he later became one of the most lethal attackers in La Liga.

Hence, in 2013-14, he won his UEFA Champions League title with the Spanish club, where he was the top-scorer with 17 goals. After the gap of a year, the Portuguese attacker later won three consecutive titles with Los Blancos (2015-16, 2016-17, and 2017-18).

In addition to winning four UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo was also the top scorer for Los Blancos in all the winning seasons. He has a total of five UCL titles as he won his first European title with Manchester United in 2007-08.