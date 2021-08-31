Cristiano Ronaldo's FPL price revealed

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged as an interesting option for FPL managers across the globe after his return to Manchester United. The official FPL page has now revealed his price on Twitter. Cristiano Ronaldo will be available for £12.5 million in the game, which is widely popular among users worldwide.

With the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, several FPL managers are expected to ponder the idea of including him in their respective teams. However, after being priced as high as £12.5 million, it remains to be seen if several managers decide to take a chance with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The possibility of having to part ways with other key FPL assets to accommodate Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make it a tough decision for all the managers. Notably, the Manchester United forward is also now the joint-most expensive asset to have in the FPL alongside Mohamed Salah.

Manchester United host a struggling Newcastle United after the international break and it could be the ideal fixture for Cristiano Ronaldo to repay the faith shown in him by managers. At the time of writing, only 1.5 per cent of FPL managers have drafted him into their teams for Premier League gameweek 3.

Cristiano Ronaldo pens emotional note after Manchester United return

Shortly after Manchester United officially announced the details of his new contract at Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to acknowledge the fans about the reunion.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner spoke at length about his feelings towards Manchester United and referred to his return as a "dream come true."

In an Instagram post, Cristiano Ronaldo wrote:

"Everyone who knows me, knows about my never ending love for Manchester United. The years I spent in this club were absolutely amazing and the path we've made together is written in gold letters in the history of this great and amazing institution."

"I can't even start to explain my feelings right now, as I see my return to Old Trafford announced worldwide. It's like a dream come true, after all the times that I went back to play against Man United, and even as an opponent, to have always felt such love and respect from the supporters in the stands."

"This is absolutely 100% the stuff that dreams are made of! My first domestic League, my first Cup, my first call to the Portuguese National team, my first Champions League, my first Golden Boot and my first Ballon d'Or, they were all born from this special connection between me and the Red Devils.

"History has been written in the past and history will be written once again! You have my word! I'm right here! I'm back where I belong! Let's make it happen once again! PS - Sir Alex, this one is for you...

Ronaldo is expected to be involved for Portugal in the World Cup qualifiers before making his second debut for Manchester United.

Edited by Nived Zenith