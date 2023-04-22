"Gossip, made up by people who can't stand Gio" - Cristiano Ronaldo's friend rubbishes claims that he's unhappy with Georgina Rodriguez 

Cristiano Ronaldo's friend Filipa Castro recently claimed that the rumors about the Portuguese footballer being unhappy with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are false.

There have been reports that Ronaldo is unhappy with Rodriguez. The model's rise to fame, according to these rumors, changed the dynamics of the relationship and the football legend is left unhappy with his partner's behavior.

Castro, however, rubbished the notion. She defended the famous couple, saying (via MARCA):

"I can affirm from a 100 percent reliable source that they are, as always, doing very well. This is just stories, gossip, made up by people who can't stand Gio. They are a couple who have love to give and give away."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been in a relationship since 2017. They started dating when the Portuguese icon used to play for La Liga giants Real Madrid.

The pair have been living in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh since the superstar attacker's move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Georgina Rodriguez recalled meeting Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo met for the first time in 2017. At that time, Rodriguez used to work at a Gucci store while Ronaldo was the football world's biggest superstar.

Speaking about her first memory of meeting the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Rodriguez recalled that she was struck by the handsome appearance of the legendary footballer (via Daily Mail):

"He's such a handsome man. When I saw him, he was so handsome. I felt embarrassed to look at him. I was finally able to leave the shop to go home three hours later than I should have, and as I was getting ready to leave, Cristiano came in with his eldest son and some friends."

The couple has been in a long-term relationship and has kids together as well. However, they are yet to officially tie the knot and get married. Rodriguez, however, claimed that she already feels married to Ronaldo.

