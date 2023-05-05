Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez becomes owner of world’s first special edition electric car: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has become the first person in Spain to own a new special edition electric car.

The Al-Nassr superstar and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez have a stellar collection of luxury cars and have added a new one to their list.

Georgina has bought a Smart #1 SUV, an electric four-seater which she fell in love because of his versatility and mobility, as claimed by SPORTbible.

The Argentina-born Spanish influencer became among the first people in the world to own the newly-launched electric vehicle.

Georgina was seen driving the car in the second season of her Netflix series 'I am Georgina'. She also allowed her friend to take the wheel while in the car with her sister Ivana.

She also came across a slight issue when she left the electric car on charge.

Georgina Rodriguez's new EV is very much a limited edition, with just 1,000 units made in Europe so far.

The Electric SUV boasts an impressive range of 273 miles (440 km) and has huge 19 inch wheels.

The car also comes in a unique checkered design, a platinum Gold roof, and is also said to have LED lighting which has 64 different colours and 20 intensity levels.

The rumored price of the car is £41,200, which is fairly cheap given the pricetags of other cars Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend have in their garage.

Georgina Rodriguez bought Cristiano Ronaldo a £600,000 Mercedes G Wagon for his 35th birthday and a Cadillac Escalade for his 37th birthday. She also spent £250,000 on a Rolls Royce last Christmas.

Cristiano Ronaldo's collection of supercars include Ferrari F430, Lamborghini Aventador, Maserati GranCabrio, Bugatti Centodieci, Bentley Continental GTC and McLaren Senna.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's daughter taken to hospital for appendix surgery

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez were reportedly spotted in an unnamed hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia yesterday (May 2).

According to First Sportz, one of their daughters had to undergo an emergency surgery on her appendix.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been together for seven years now. They first met in Madrid back in 2016 when Ronaldo played for Real Madrid.

The couple currently live in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia along with five children: Cristiano Jr, twins Eva and Mateo, Alana Martina, and Bella Esmeralda.

They tragically lost their son Angel during childbirth last year, but his twin sister Bella survived.

Unfortunately, the couple have once again gone through medical situation as it was reported by First Sportz that one of their daughters was rushed to the hospital for an appendix procedure.

It is yet to be revealed whether it was Eva, Alana, or Bella, but a report from SportsTiger states that it is Bella. Neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Georgina Rodriguez have confirmed the news yet.

