Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez causes confusion on social media by making contradicting claims about her mysterious diet

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez has caused a ruckus by making contrasting claims about her fitness regime.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has become quite a celebrity, courtesy of her hit Netflix show “Soy Georgina (I am Georgina)”. In the second season of Soy Georgina, which was released on 24 March, the Spanish-Argentine businesswoman is seen discussing her diet plan.

In Soy Georgina Season 2, she calls herself an “Iberia addict”, claiming that she cannot live without chorizo sandwiches and other sausages. She declares that preparations from the renowned Iberian pig are instrumental to her diet. Georgina Rodriguez defends her love for Iberian food, saying:

“I eat without fear and for pleasure.”

The Netflix star, however, has completely changed her tone while explaining her diet to Women's Health magazine. She has portrayed herself as a woman conscious of her diet, claiming that she does not consume food rich in cholesterol or fat.

Revealing her breakfast routine, Georgina said (via MARCA):

“In the mornings I have a French omelette with an orange juice and a coffee with milk. In the middle of the morning I have a banana or after training.”

She also shed some light on her lunch and dinner routines, adding:

“For lunch I have a puree with grilled meat or vegetables. For snacks, I sometimes have tinned cockles with lemon. And for dinner, the same as for lunch.”

According to MARCA, her contradictory claims have confused the netizens, who are now accusing Rodriguez of not being truthful about her diet.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez reacts to Neymar and Bruna Biancardi announcing pregnancy

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Neymar and renowned Brazilian influencer Bruna Biancardi announced their pregnancy via Instagram on Tuesday night (18 April). Congratulatory comments have since been pouring in for the couple, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s beau Georgina Rodriguez also taking the time to send her good wishes.

Georgina wrote the following in the comments:

“Felicidades." (Congratulations)

Before Georgina Rodriguez, Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo left a wholesome comment under the couple’s post. The Argentine dropped three heart emojis alongside a holding-back-tears emoji in the comments (❤️❤️❤️🥹), expressing her happiness for Neymar and Bruna.

