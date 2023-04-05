Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez hits back at ex-colleague who said she was 'arrogant and greedy for money'

Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez emphatically hit back at her 'former colleague' Pablo Bone on her Instagram account. This came a day after the latter publicly claimed she was arrogant and that she was desperate for fame.

Bone's comments came to fruition after the premiere of Season 2 of the Netflix hit series 'I am Georgina'. The show conveyed Georgina Rodriguez's modest personality and the everyday life of her family, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Spanish model used to ply her trade at a Gucci store in Madrid in 2016. That was also where she met the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, which led to the start of their relationship.

Bone shared a video on TikTok, suggesting what her true personality was really like. Georgina Rodriguez was branded as conceited and superior, despite being in a poor financial situation at the time.

Bone also insinuated that she worked for the likes of Gucci to meet a wealthy man and get out of her financial plight. He also claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo did not notice her at all when he entered the Gucci store, despite her claims to the contrary.

She addressed the situation on her Instagram story, reposting Bone's video with the caption (via Bongda):

"Hahaha, you scared me again."

To make matters worse for Bone, Jose Sevilla, a close friend of Rodriguez who worked at the same Gucci store, confirmed the former was a fake. The social media influencer simply used her popularity online to garner public attention and clout.

Georgina Rodriguez on how she felt the first time she met Cristiano Ronaldo

The 29-year-old recently had a fashion shoot for Sorbet Magazine where she revealed how she felt the first time she encountered the Real Madrid legend at the Gucci store in 2016 (via Bongda):

“When the shift was about to end, I saw a guest come in. He's so handsome that my heart flutters. I've never felt like that."

This emotion blossomed into a fully-fledged long-term relationship. The couple have been together ever since and currently reside in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia alongside their five children.

Cristiano Ronaldo made the switch to the Middle East after joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January. This came after his contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated in November after a falling out with manager Erik ten Hag, as well as his public outbursts in the media.

