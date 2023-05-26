Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez hits Cannes red carpet in shiny golden attire, shares picture

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is no stranger to pulling off stunning looks. She recently grabbed eyeballs with her outfit at the annual Cannes Film Festival.

Rodriguez attended this year's edition of the famous event in a shiny golden dress. An image of her walking down the red carpet in Cannes was shared by Swiss luxury watches and jewelleries manufacturer Chopard on their Instagram page. She shared the same on her own Instagram story, which you can view below:

Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram story with her look from Cannes.

Prior to the above image, Rodriguez posted a carousel of images of herself on the same platform in a purple dress with the caption:

"Getting ready for Cannes ✨🇫🇷"

Cristiano Ronaldo left a simple comment on the post:

"❤️❤️❤️"

Ronaldo's comment on Rodriguez's Instagram post.

The duo have notably been dating since 2017, having first met a year before. They currently parent five children, including Cristiano Jr., Ronaldo's son from a previous relationship.

Their first two children together, twins Mateo and Eva, were born in June 2017. Rodriguez has since given birth to two more daughters, Alana Martina in November 2017 and Bella in April last year.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez quashed rumors about their relationship earlier this month

As with several celebrity couples, rumors arose about Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's relationship earlier this month. Portguese TV presenter Leo Caeiro even suggested that the couple were close to splitting up (H/T Sportskeeda).

Rodriguez was the first to respond to those rumors with a cryptic social media post captioned:

"The envious invents the rumour. The gossiper spreads it."

Ronaldo also quashed those rumors with a simple Instagram post that contained a picture of him kissing Rodriguez. The Portugal and Al-Nassr superstar captioned the post with:

"Cheers to Love😘"

The two posts effectively put an end, at least temporarily, to rumors regarding the duo's relationship.

Poll : 0 votes