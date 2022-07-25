Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shows off new hairstyle and copies Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo in dazzling Instagram clip

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has followed in the footsteps of Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo by promoting Alo Yoga on social media.

Georgina posted a short video on Instagram to advertise popular clothing brand Alo Yoga. Ronaldo's partner can be seen wearing a white shirt, a black thong and pink heels in the clip.

The model, who seemingly promoted Alo Yoga's line of thongs, took the opportunity to show off her new hairstyle in the video. She flaunted her latest look on social media as she donned some dark dreadlocks.

Georgina's latest social media post has also seen her copy Messi's wife Antonela. It was only last week that the Argentinean's spouse advertised Alo Yoga on Instagram herself.

While Georgina posted a video promoting Alo Yoga, Antonela uploaded two pictures of herself wearing the brand's tops and leggings. She went on to garner over 955,000 likes on Instagram.

It is worth noting that Georgina's post has already surpassed the number of likes Antonela received for her photos. Ronaldo's girlfriend has got over three million likes for her dazzling video.

Georgina and Antonela, though, do not appear to have any dislike for each other. In fact, Messi's wife has commented on Ronaldo's partner's post, while the two also follow each other on Instagram.

Alo Yoga is a clothing brand based out of the United States focusing on catering to Yogis. Georgina and Antonela are not the only celebrities to promote the label on social media or in public.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are among those who have represented Alo Yoga.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are preparing for 2022-23 season

While their partners are busy promoting Alo Yoga on Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are preparing for the new season. Lionel Messi is currently with the rest of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) squad in Japan, while Cristiano Ronaldo is seemingly training alone.

Lionel Messi has helped PSG win each of their three pre-season friendlies so far. The seven-time Ballon d'Or award winner also found the back of the net in the Parisians' 2-1 win against Kawasaki Frontale last week.

Meanwhile, there are doubts about Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United. The Portuguese icon asked the Red Devils to let him leave the club if they received a suitable offer earlier this month.

However, the 37-year-old has struggled to attract transfer interest ahead of the 2022-23 season. He is yet to report for pre-season training at Manchester United as his future continues to be in the air.

