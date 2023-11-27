Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez spotted at same event as Portugal superstar’s ex-partner Irina Shayk, photo surfaces

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, was at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with his son Mateo, as well as the star's ex-partner, Irina Shayk. The Argentine model was a VIP guest at the last race of the 2023 Formula One season, where Russian model Shayk was also in attendance.

Rodriguez moved to Saudi Arabia with Cristiano Ronaldo and their children when he completed his move to Al Nassr in December. The Kingdom relaxed their rules that prevented unmarried couples from living under the same roof to allow them live together.

Meanwhile, tge 2023 Formula One season reached its conclusion in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, with the season's champion already crowned weeks ago. Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen was in action and claimed his 19th win of the season to end a record-breaking campaign.

Rodriguez made the short trip across the desert to the United Arab Emirates. She was accompanied on the trip by her five-year-old son Mateo, who relished his first experience of Formula One.

While Rodriguez was having a good time in Abu Dhabi, photos emerged of Cristiano Ronaldo's former partner, Irina Shayk, at the event. The 37-year-old model posted pictures and videos from the race on her Instagram stories.

Irina Shayk was in a relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo between 2010 and 2015, and helped raise his first son Cristiano Jr. After their split, Georgina Rodriguez came into his life and has helped raise his children while giving birth to two of her own.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez enjoying special treatment in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr to be more than just another player but also to promote the league and help get greater visibility. The Portuguese forward has lived with his partner Georgina Rodriguez since Madrid.

Rodriguez now lives in Riyadh with her partner and children Cristiano Jr, Eva, Mateo, Alana Martina and Bella.

Ronaldo's arrival has sparked an influx of top stars, including Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Neymar. Saudi Arabia are also reportedly set to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034 after Australia recentl pulled out of the bidding process.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is enjoying a great year, with 32 goals across competitions, including a league-leading 15 goals this season.