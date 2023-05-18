Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez spotted listening to Shakira's new song with her children

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez was spotted listening to Shakira's new song in her latest Instagram story. Rodriguez could be seen spending time with her kids in the recently uploaded video.

One of her daughters told her (via Mundo Deportivo):

"You're pretty, you're gorgeous."

Rodriguez looked surprised and asked the reason behind her comments. Her daughter replied, saying:

"It is because you are the best mother."

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend was left delighted with the comments as she replied, saying:

"Oh, my love. I love you so much."

It was certainly a sweet moment between the mother and the daughter. Shakira's song playing in the background added an extra layer of entertainment to the video.

TV show hosts spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's twerk videos

Georgina Rodriguez has been seen learning to twerk from international twerk coach Jack Gomez. She has uploaded several videos on her social media while getting a lesson on the same.

While she looks affluent and has entertained the fans, not everyone is impressed. Among them are CMTV's Noite das Estrelas' host Rui Oliveira. He said about the videos (via Hiper):

“I even got scared. It looks like a washing machine when it's spinning.”

His co-presenter Maya said:

"I went several times today to Georgina's Instagram to see if she had shared Dolores Aveiro's statement, and the only thing there was this."

Another host Daniel Nascimento said:

“I don't know what she wants to be, but I don't like this. Me, when I see Georgina in her documentary talking about ballet, which is a classy dance, with good taste, and suddenly I see this… I am in doubt, is this Georgina or is that Georgina… And pay attention, it is no value judgment."

Oliveira concluded on the matter:

“I want to say that if I were Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, and that I saw my daughter-in-law in these situations, I would go from here to Madrid, nail her twice and put her in on the plane directly to Saudi Arabia. Dona Dolores, if you want company, I'll go with you.”

Hence, it is clear that not everyone has taken to those videos kindly. The Al-Nassr superstar's partner, however, has previously claimed that she has always had an innate desire for dancing.

