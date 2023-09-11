Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez visits restaurant in Almeria, receives peculiar souvenir from fan

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez recently visited a restaurant in Almeria while on holiday with her friends, where she received a surprising gift from a fan.

Just days after visiting the 80th edition of the Venice International Film Festival, Georgina Rodriguez landed in Almeria this weekend, a city in southeast Spain.

The Spanish model has been enjoying the last few days on a holiday with a group of friends in Agua Amarga, a beautiful and luscious fishing village in Almeria. This group notably does not include Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently on international duty with Portugal.

Rodriguez traveled to the Carboneras Marina, a boat club, by yacht and ventured out to eat at the La Chumbera restaurant. A fan later approached the 29-year-old at the venue, gifting her a lottery ticket from the El Pelotazo de Carboneras administration for the December 22 draw (via IDEAL).

The lottery ticket also had an image of Los Muertos Beach. The administration later informed IDEAL ALMERIA stating:

"The number that we have given to Georgina Rodríguez will also be for sale to the public."

When Georgina Rodriguez revealed her first impressions of Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez used to ply her trade as a saleswoman in a Gucci store in Madrid back in 2016. She first encountered Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo in the same store.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who played for Real Madrid at the time, was immediately smitten with her. This led to a loving seven-year relationship to this very day. The couple currently live in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, along with their five children.

Rodriguez spoke with fashion magazine ELLE (via MARCA):

"Cristiano and I fell in love at first sight, when I saw him for the first time I felt like time stood still. I had never seen a man so handsome, so attentive. He is the most handsome man my eyes have ever seen. And yes, I am the girlfriend of the best footballer in the world, but there is no need for people to use him in a derogatory way."

Rodriguez also partly credited Cristiano Ronaldo for her success:

"Clearly my relationship with him has allowed me to fulfil many of my dreams, but I have always, both before and after meeting him, put the same passion into everything I've done, whether I've been a cleaner, a shop assistant or a model."

Georgina Rodriguez is currently a model, brand ambassador, and social media influencer, boasting over 51 million followers on Instagram. She also has her own Netflix series, 'Soy Georgina'.