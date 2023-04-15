Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother Dolores undergoes aesthetic surgery on her face as clinic shares video

Clinica Onyx, a famous clinic in Portugal, shared a video on their social media pages showing Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiros undergoing aesthetic surgery on her face. Aveiros is currently 68 years old.

She seemingly got through the procedure without any difficulties. The clinic shared a detailed video of the procedure on their social media profiles.

Cristiano Ronaldo has always shared a strong relationship with his mother. Ronaldo still lived with his mom till last year. When asked about why he still lives with her and doesn't build her a new house, the Portuguese superstar said (via Sunny Skyz):

"My mother reared me up by sacrificing her life for me. She went to bed hungry to feed me. We had no money. She worked seven days a week and worked nights as a cleaner to buy me a pair of football boots so I could play. My whole success is dedicated to her."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner added:

"And as long as she lives, she will always have everything I can give her. She is my sanctuary and my greatest gift."

Actress made a stunning revelation about Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Spanish actress Sonia Monroy recently made a stunning revelation about the Portuguese football legend. While Ronaldo has been in a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez since 2016, he had met Monroy at a birthday party before that.

Speaking about her experience of meeting with Ronaldo and the aftereffects, Monroy's friend Yola Berrocal recently said (via Nova Gente):

"We started talking and I noticed the flirting between Cristiano Ronaldo and Sonia. After we had a good and fun conversation, it was time to leave. At this point, they (Ronaldo and another player) said: 'Well, maybe we can go somewhere later'. The next day, I picked up my phone and saw that there were several messages: 'Look, we're here, where are you?'"

Monroy, meanwhile, claimed:

"Cristiano Ronaldo stole many nights of sleep from me. I was very much in love with him, but... it couldn't be and that story ended."

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, has been in a happy relationship with Georgina Rodriguez for a while now. The Al-Nassr superstar also has kids with his girlfriend.

Poll : 0 votes