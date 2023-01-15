Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr: Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets gives his view on Portuguese superstar's transfer 

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has become one of the latest personalities to comment on Cristiano Ronaldo's winter transfer to Al-Nassr.

The Portugal icon officially joined the Saudi Pro League outfit on a bumper two-and-a-half-year contract. He is expected to pocket €200 million a year in wages at his new club.

The move came after his unceremonious exit from Manchester United in November. Upon joining his new club, Ronaldo said that he had achieved everything in Europe and that the time was right to join Al-Nassr.

He said earlier this month:

"I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment."

The 37-year-old has seemingly bid farewell to European football with a move to the Middle East. The Saudi Arabian top division is a path less traveled for superstars in their twilight years.

However, Busquets believes Ronaldo's transfer will bring a great deal of quality to the league. The Spaniard, who has shared the pitch with Ronaldo 38 times as an opponent, recently told BarcaTV+ (h/t BarcaUniversal):

"Cristiano Ronaldo signing for Al-Nassr? He will bring quality to the Saudi Arabian league. I wish Ronaldo and his new team all the best."

Busquets' own future at Barcelona is set to arrive at a crossroads this summer. Much like Ronaldo earlier this season, the 34-year-old will have to make a decision on whether he wants to continue in Europe or join a club elsewhere.

His contract expires in six months and manager Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that the midfielder will stay until at least the end of the season. What happens beyond that is anyone's guess at this point, with the player already having been linked with a move to MLS.

Barcelona manager chimes in on Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr transfer

Xavi also gave his two cents on Cristiano Ronaldo's move to the Saudi Arabian giants and claimed that it will not be a cakewalk for the Portuguese striker.

Recalling his time as a player-manager at Qatari club Al-Sadd, Xavi said that teams in Saudi Arabia can give the five-time Ballon d'Or winner a stiff challenge.

He recently said (h/t GOAL):

"He has signed for one of the best clubs in Saudi Arabia, but it's a challenge. This league is very complicated. I played against several of their teams when I coached Al Sadd. It will be a challenge."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC The last time Ronaldo played Barcelona The last time Ronaldo played Barcelona 👀 https://t.co/mffZts8O9q

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr debut could come against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a friendly on 19 January.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes