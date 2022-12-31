"I have won everything I set out to win in European football" - Cristiano Ronaldo explains why he joined Al Nassr after Manchester United exit 

Cristiano Ronaldo has explained his reasons behind joining Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr after leaving Manchester United last month.

The Portugal icon made just four league starts under manager Erik ten Hag and was evidently struggling for regular game time. What followed was an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan which set in motion a chain of events that led to his Old Trafford exit by mutual consent.

In recent weeks, speculation has been rife about Cristiano Ronaldo potentially joining the Saudi Pro League club. The rumors were put to rest this Saturday (31 December) after an official announcement by Al-Nassr confirming the 37-year-old's signing.

The Portugal superstar has now spoken for the first time since officially putting pen to paper on a contract with Al-Nassr. He said (h/t GOAL):

"The vision of what Al Nassr are doing and developing in Saudi Arabia both in terms of men’s and women’s football is very inspiring. We can see from Saudi Arabia’s recent performance at the World Cup that this is a country with big football ambitions and a lot of potential."

"I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment."

According to Fabrizio Romano, the former Real Madrid forward will earn close to $200 million a year at the club, including commercial ventures. However, Ronaldo was earlier reported to be eager to leave Manchester United this summer and join a UEFA Champions League-playing club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Ronaldo



Commercial/sponsorship deals (already approved by Cristiano’s camp) will be included in the agreement to bring total salary close to $200m. Cristiano Ronaldo’s guaranteed football salary at Al Nassr will be close to $90m per year.Commercial/sponsorship deals (already approved by Cristiano’s camp) will be included in the agreement to bring total salary close to $200m. Cristiano Ronaldo’s guaranteed football salary at Al Nassr will be close to $90m per year. 🇵🇹🇸🇦 #RonaldoCommercial/sponsorship deals (already approved by Cristiano’s camp) will be included in the agreement to bring total salary close to $200m. https://t.co/0ILHxeuoK5

But no European club came forward and Ronaldo had to stay to see out the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, which, eventually, he did not. There is no hiding the fact that maybe a move to the Middle East, at least as of now, seems like a step down for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

MLS club fought hard to sign Cristiano Ronaldo before Al-Nassr transfer

According to Romano, Sporting Kansas City were keen to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and bring him to Major League Soccer (MLS).

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MLS



Salary package was huge but Ronaldo decided for Al Nassr move. Sporting Kansas City were really trying to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. SKC held a meeting before Morgan interview then one more with concrete talks about the prospects of CR7 playing in Kansas City commerciallySalary package was huge but Ronaldo decided for Al Nassr move. Sporting Kansas City were really trying to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. SKC held a meeting before Morgan interview then one more with concrete talks about the prospects of CR7 playing in Kansas City commercially 🇵🇹🇺🇸 #MLSSalary package was huge but Ronaldo decided for Al Nassr move. https://t.co/W3SEuZVyI2

Founded in 1995, Kansas City are yet to win a major trophy but were seemingly keen to make a statement signing and bring Cristiano Ronaldo on board. They reportedly held a meeting regarding a potential move before the player's interview with Morgan.

However, the five-time UEFA Champions League winner opted to move to Al-Nassr instead. As per GOAL, he has signed a contract until 2024 as a player, after which he will move into an ambassador role.

He is unlikely to feature in the Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Khaleej later today (31 December). However, he could make an appearance when Al-Nassr take on Al Ta'ee on 5 January.

Poll : 0 votes