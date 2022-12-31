"I have won everything I set out to win in European football" - Cristiano Ronaldo explains why he joined Al Nassr after Manchester United exit 

Cristiano Ronaldo has explained his reasons behind joining Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr after leaving Manchester United last month.
The Portugal icon made just four league starts under manager Erik ten Hag and was evidently struggling for regular game time. What followed was an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan which set in motion a chain of events that led to his Old Trafford exit by mutual consent.
In recent weeks, speculation has been rife about Cristiano Ronaldo potentially joining the Saudi Pro League club. The rumors were put to rest this Saturday (31 December) after an official announcement by Al-Nassr confirming the 37-year-old's signing.
The Portugal superstar has now spoken for the first time since officially putting pen to paper on a contract with Al-Nassr. He said (h/t GOAL):
"The vision of what Al Nassr are doing and developing in Saudi Arabia both in terms of men’s and women’s football is very inspiring. We can see from Saudi Arabia’s recent performance at the World Cup that this is a country with big football ambitions and a lot of potential."
"I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment."
According to Fabrizio Romano, the former Real Madrid forward will earn close to $200 million a year at the club, including commercial ventures. However, Ronaldo was earlier reported to be eager to leave Manchester United this summer and join a UEFA Champions League-playing club.
But no European club came forward and Ronaldo had to stay to see out the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, which, eventually, he did not. There is no hiding the fact that maybe a move to the Middle East, at least as of now, seems like a step down for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.
MLS club fought hard to sign Cristiano Ronaldo before Al-Nassr transfer
According to Romano, Sporting Kansas City were keen to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and bring him to Major League Soccer (MLS).
Founded in 1995, Kansas City are yet to win a major trophy but were seemingly keen to make a statement signing and bring Cristiano Ronaldo on board. They reportedly held a meeting regarding a potential move before the player's interview with Morgan.
However, the five-time UEFA Champions League winner opted to move to Al-Nassr instead. As per GOAL, he has signed a contract until 2024 as a player, after which he will move into an ambassador role.
He is unlikely to feature in the Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Khaleej later today (31 December). However, he could make an appearance when Al-Nassr take on Al Ta'ee on 5 January.