Cristiano Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan: When and where to watch Man United superstar’s explosive revelations in UK, USA, and more?

Manchester United fans around the world were taken aback when the Cristiano Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan went live in the early hours of November 14.

The Red Devils superstar opted out of featuring against Fulham in his team's 2-1 Premier League win on November 13, citing illness. Piers Morgan, a notable media personality and outspoken Arsenal fan, tweeted snippets of the interview to his eight million-plus followers a few hours after the final whistle.

The Cristiano Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan will air in full at 8 p.m. (GMT) on Wednesday and Thursday on TalkTV. In the meantime, the snippet can be found in its written format in the Sun newspaper.

TalkTV is available in the United Kingdom on Sky 526, Freesat 217, Virgin Media 606, and Freeview 237. It is available to stream online via Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung TV Plus.

Fans in the United States of America can watch Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan on Fox Nation on DirecTV channel 1960. It is also available to stream via the Fox Nation app, Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox, Samsung Smart TV, and Vizio (h/t SportingNews.com).

For those in Australia, the interview will air on Sky News Australia from Tuesday to Friday at 10.30 PM (AEDT)

What was said about Manchester United in the Cristiano Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan?

Manager Erik ten Hag, Wayne Rooney, and Ralf Rangnick were the three notable targets during the Cristiano Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan.

The 37-year-old explicitly stated that he had 'no respect' for Ten Hag for the way he has treated him since becoming the manager of the club. He questioned Rangnick's credentials as a manager and said he had no idea who the Austrian was before he was employed by the Red Devils.

Rooney was singled out in the explosive Cristiano Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan as someone who was jealous of the Portuguese icon. The former Real Madrid attacker also made a distasteful comment about the Englishman's physical appearance.

The full interview is of 90 minutes and could see more names being mentioned once it is released, Ronaldo has gone on a crusade against the club and has, for all intents and purposes, fractured his relationship with the club's staff, board, and fans.

He is headed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Portugal. United return to action two days after the competition's final when they take on Burnley in the EFL Cup on December 20.

It now seems unlikely that Ronaldo will be a part of the team fielded by Ten Hag against the Clarets. There is also a chance that the Red Devils will immediately terminate the player's contract.

