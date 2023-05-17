Cristiano Ronaldo's mum releases explosive statement to rubbish claims that she used witchcraft on Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro has released a statement rubbishing claims that she used witchcraft on his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo, 38, and Rodriguez, 29, have been together since 2016 when they met in Madrid. They are currently living in Saudi Arabia after the Portuguese icon joined Al Nassr in January. There have appeared to be no problems between the Argentine model and his mother.

However, a Portuguese newspaper made outrageous claims that Aveiro had been accused of resorting to witchcraft to separate the couple. A Cuban psychic was behind the claims insisting that Cristiano Ronaldo's mother never wanted him to be with Georgina Rodriguez.

Aveiro has now released a long statement that hits out at those claims and she has activated her lawyers to clear her name. She stated on her Instagram (via Marca):

"I affirm that today, May 16, 2023, I activated my lawyers to clear my good name for my family and for what they represent in my life. A piece of news was published in a well-known Portuguese newspaper (a newspaper that consequently uses and abuses my family's name to promote itself) this news, false, slanderous and even macabre where it talks about horrible acts that possibly they would have ordered me to do to take away my happiness from one of them my children, this slander is false, malicious and unfounded."

Aveiro continued by displaying her outrage over her name being used in such a way. She wants to protect herself from such baseless claims:

My good name will never be released in public, I will never allow such an unprofessional source to use my name in vain. I will go to the last consequences not only to protect myself and mine, but also prove that the sources, words and writings uttered until then, were merely perverse and absolutely baseless."

Aveiro also alluded to the impact such allegations have on her family including her grandchildren:

"Some of my grandchildren already read and listen to people and criticism.And that is why I will not give up until this newspaper proves everything that was written today."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have two children together, with three of his other children born to surrogate mothers. They are yet to be married but their loving relationship has been on display on social media.

Dolores Aveiro stated that Georgina Rodriguez was good support for Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021

Georgina Rodriguez received Aveiro's backing in 2021.

There were rumors of a rift between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez in 2021 when the Portuguese hero was at Manchester United. His mother defended the Spaniard amid claims about issues between the two at the time. She claimed the model and influencer to be good support for her son, saying (via The Sun):

"Yes, yes, she's a good girl. Cristiano is an exemplary father but he has people to help. The children have nannies and they have staff who do a lot of things. Four kids are a lot of work. Georgina is a great support to Cristiano, no doubt about it."

Georgina Rodriguez met Cristiano Ronaldo in a Gucci store in Madrid in 2016 and she admitted she had butterflies on their first meeting. The duo then grew close and have since built a family with one another.

