Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth set to soar over Lionel Messi's thanks to property empire growing in value

Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth is set to soar beyond that of Lionel Messi after his headline-grabbing move to Saudi Arabia (according to the Express).

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr as a free agent after mutually terminating his contract with Manchester United on 22 November. He is currently staying at the Four Seasons hotel in Riyadh.

The Portuguese, who has £43 million worth of properties, might even buy a house for himself and his family as he has penned down a two-and-a-half-year contract for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo also owns several properties in Spain, Portugal and Italy, according to reports. The superstar forward's current net worth is £437 million (according to the Express).

Messi, meanwhile, has a net worth of £523 million. His profile boomed after the 2022 FIFA World Cup success with Argentina. Messi, however, only has £17 million in properties.

Ronaldo's larger ownership of property could see the no. 7 edge past Lionel Messi as his empire is expected to grow further in the coming years.

To add to that, Cristiano Ronaldo's latest deal saw him become the highest-paid athlete in the world. The player will reportedly earn a salary of £173 million per year at Al-Nassr. The amount is inclusive of image rights and other sponsorship deals of his portfolio.

The move to Al-Nassr saw Ronaldo's legendary run in European football come to an end. The Portuguese reacted to the transfer, saying:

“So far I'm feeling very good, I’m so proud to make this decision in my life, and as you mentioned before in Europe my work is done. I won everything, I played at the most important clubs and for me now it is a new challenge in Asia."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi might cross paths on January 19

FC Barcelona v Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi might be on the same pitch yet again, perhaps for the final time in their careers, when Riyadh XI take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on 19 January.

The two sides will clash in a friendly. Despite not yet making his Al-Nassr debut, Ronaldo is set to captain the all-star side.

Messi, on the other hand, might feature at some point in the game for PSG. They last locked horns in December 2020 in a UEFA Champions League group stage clash between Juventus and Barcelona.

Ronaldo scored a brace in that away clash to seal a 3-0 win for the Old Lady. While the stakes are a lot lower this time, fans are eager to see the superstar duo brace the field together again.

