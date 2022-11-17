Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez gets home ready for Christmas with Manchester United superstar away for the World Cup 

Georgina Rodriguez took to Instagram to post images of her getting the home ready for Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rodriguez flaunted a stunning green dress and showed off their lavish home's perfect decoration. There were a bunch of Christmas lights that the model was controlling with her smartphone.

She captioned the image:

"The decorations are up and we’re ready for Christmas with @twinkly. We are OBSESSED with these lights and have had so much fun making our own effects to help us get into the festive spirit." (via Daily Star)

Ronaldo is currently gearing up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Portugal. The 37-year-old missed training ahead of his country's friendly against Nigeria due to an upset stomach.

Portugal are placed in Group H and set to start their World Cup campaign against Ghana on 24 November. They will also play Uruguay and South Korea on 29 November and 2 December respectively.

Cristiano Ronaldo revealed he was close to joining Manchester City instead of Manchester United

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he was close to joining Manchester City last summer. He told Piers Morgan (via Sky Sports):

"Well, honestly, it [moving to City] was close. They spoke a lot and Guardiola said two weeks ago that they tried hard to have me. But, as you know, my history is in Manchester United. Your heart, you're feeling the way you did before, and it made the difference. And of course, as well, Sir Alex Ferguson. It was a conscious decision because the heart speaks loud in that moment."

He added:

"I think it [speaking with Ferguson] was the key. I wouldn't say that Manchester City wasn't close. But I think I did [make] a conscious decision. I don't regret at some point. And as you mentioned before, Sir Alex Ferguson was the key. I spoke with him… He said to me that 'It's impossible for you to come to Manchester City'. And I said 'OK, Boss.'"

Ronaldo further said:

"So I took the decisions and I repeat: I was with conscience that it was a good decision. It was a good moment, nobody expected it. Things changed around in 72 hours. You plan or they spoke, not only Man City but other clubs too. Manchester United wasn't part of those teams but it surprised everybody, even me."

The Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan created waves as the Portugal international launched into a scathing criticism of United manager Erik ten Hag. This is, in a way, a culmination of what has been a torrid season for the legendary forward.

