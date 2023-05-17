Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez reacts as Shakira posts emotional message about her new song on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez left a fond message on Shakira's post that shows her two children singing her new song with her.

The Colombian pop star released her new single 'Acrostic' which is an open letter to her kids Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8. That song's release features just the singer on a delicate backing track.

However, Shakira surprised many when she posted a video on her Instagram account of herself and Milan playing the piano and signing Acrostic. Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez loved what she saw writing in the comments:

"Wonderful [heart emojis]."

Rodriguez isn't the only famous partner of a footballer to react to the signer's new song. Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo seemingly adores Acrostic as she left three emojis of a smiley face holding back tears on the post.

Shakira's new songs is a step away from the usual type of music she releases. It follows 'Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53' which was released earlier this year. The Colombian features on the song with Argentine DJ Bizzarap.

That song is a diss track while this new track is centered around a woman's heartache and how their children give them strength. It was released just in time for International Mother's Day.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez appeared to support Shakira last month

Rodriguez showed her support for the Waka Waka singer.

Shakira has been going through a well-publicized breakup with Barcelona legend Gerard Pique. The two share their two kids Sasha and Milan but do so separately amid their split that occurred in June 2022.

The Colombian singer has now moved to Miami, leaving Catalonia behind her. She posted a message regarding her move in which she reflected on leaving Barcelona, the place she called home for several years. She stated:

"I settled in Barcelona to give my children a stability, the same we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea."

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez reacted to the post by liking it, seemingly giving her support to the pop star. The breakup with Pique has been a less than amicable one with the pair at loggerheads since.

The Spaniard, who retired from football last November, has moved on to his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti. Meanwhile, Shakira has remained single but has continued with his record-breaking music career.

Meanwhile, Georgina Rodriguez has been with Cristiano Ronaldo since 2016 and they live in Saudi Arabia with their children. Hence, the Spanish model knows all about motherhood and the joy kids bring.

