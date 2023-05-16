Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo reacts as Shakira posts emotional message about her new song on Instagram

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo adores Shakira's new song 'Acrostic' which is an open letter to her two children.

Shakira's song was released on May 11 and has earned rave reviews for its touching message to her kids Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8. The track came out just in time for International Mother's Day and it expresses her love for her two boys.

Roccuzzo has given her response to the song by heading to the comments on a post of the song by the Colombian singer on her Instagram account. Lionel Messi's wife posted three emojis of the smiley face holding back tears.

Acrostic is the pop star's second song to be released this year following 'Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53' which broke several Latin streaming records. Roccuzzo reacted to that song too by similarly posting fire emojis in the comments.

Shakira shares her two children with Messi's former Barcelona teammate Gerard Pique. However, they do so apart as the couple announced their separation in June 2022.

The pair were together for 11 years and their breakup was an unceremonious one amid issues between the duo. The Colombian has since left Catalonia and moved to Miami while Pique has remained in Barcelona.

Antonela Roccuzzo knows all about motherhood as she shares three children with Lionel Messi. The couple are the mother and father to Thiago, 10, Mateo, and Ciro, 5.

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo defended Shakira after singer made post about betrayal and heartache

Shakira was still dealing with the fallout from her breakup with Pique at the start of the year. The pair first met during the 2010 FIFA World Cup as the singer recorded the competition's anthem 'Waka Waka (This time for Africa)'.

Pique has since moved on to his new partner Clara Chia Marti while the Colombian seemingly remains single. She posted a message on her Instagram account in January alluding to the heartache women experience in their lives. She wrote:

"Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon's hands."

Antonela Roccuzzo showed her support for the pop star by posting love emojis in the comments. The duo know each other through Lionel Messi and Pique and the Argentine influencer has supported the singer before.

She did so when Shakira posted a video confirmation about her father coming out of the hospital after a fall had led to head trauma last year. Roccuzzo posted love emojis in the comments again.

