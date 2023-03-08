Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez shares adorable clips of daughters Eva and Alana learning Arabic

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's children appear to be enjoying their lives in Saudi Arabia as videos of the couple's two daughters learning Arabic emerge online.

Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr on a two-and-a-half-year deal in December last year. The transfer came over a month after he terminated his contract with Manchester United by mutual consent.

Many eyebrows were raised when the Portuguese icon finalized his transfer to the Middle East. There were claims that his personal life could face a crisis as Saudi Arabian law prevents unmarried couples from cohabiting.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo and his family are enjoying their time in Riyadh, the country's capital, so far. The forward has also scored eight times and provided two assists from six league appearances.

Off the field, his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is more than happy with what Saudi Arabia has to offer. Over the past couple of months, she has shared several images and videos of enjoying in and around Riyadh.

It is thus evident that Ronaldo and Georgina are pleased with their lives in Saudi Arabia and the same applies to their five children. The pair's daughters Alana Martina and Eva Maria were in high spirits in a series of clips their mother shared on social media on Tuesday (March 8).

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner posted adorable videos of the girls learning Arabic on her Instagram. In the first of three clips, the two can be seen singing a song together, with Georgina Rodriguez writing:

"Our daughters already sing in Arabic, Cristiano."

سعودي 360 @sport360Saudi عبر حساب جورجينا IG



- بنات رونالدو .. يغنون باللغة العربية وواحدة تردد أيام الأسبوع 🤩 عبر حساب جورجينا IG- بنات رونالدو .. يغنون باللغة العربية وواحدة تردد أيام الأسبوع 🤩 🎥 عبر حساب جورجينا IG- بنات رونالدو .. يغنون باللغة العربية وواحدة تردد أيام الأسبوع 🤩 https://t.co/VslZAQzXHs

In another video shared by the Spaniard, Alana, who is five years old, is seen saying the days of the week in Arabic.

"Our daughters already speak Arabic," Georgina Rodriguez wrote.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is preparing for Al-Nassr's upcoming Saudi Pro League game against Al-Ittihad. It is imperative that Al-Aalami win the clash as Nuno Espirito Santo's side sit just two points behind them.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together since 2016

It is a well-known fact that Ronaldo was previously in a relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk. He broke up with her in January 2015 and met Georgina shortly after. The two have since been together.

The sales assistant-turned-model is the biological mother to two of the forward's children. The couple also had a male twin die during childbirth in April last year.

Georgina Rodriguez is the stepmother to Cristiano Ronaldo's three other children. However, it is worth noting that they are yet to tie the knot.

