Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez shares adorable pictures as she goes swimming with her kids

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, shared adorable pictures of herself on Instagram and the couple's children as they enjoyed time out swimming.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been dating since 2017 after the couple met at a Gucci store where the latter worked at. Explaining what it's like being the girlfriend of the superstar, the Spanish model said on her Netflix series (via People):

"(I'm) the girlfriend of the most followed man. Cristiano is great. He's a very normal guy. I dreamed of having a Prince Charming by my side, and, now, I have him."

The pair co-parent five children. Rodriguez shared pictures of four of the couple's children swimming along with herself on her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo now plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. The 38-year-old striker joined the Riyadh-based side in December 2022 after having his contract mutually terminated at Manchester United.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus attacker enjoyed a stellar career in Europe, winning the UEFA Champions League and Ballon d'Or five times. He's also a three-time Premier League and two-time La Liga champion.

Since arriving in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has bagged 44 goals and 13 assists in 50 games across competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo linked with Premier League return

Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a loan move to Newcastle United in January(via News 24). The Portuguese icon departed the Premier League in December 2022, ending a second stint at Manchester United.

Across both spells at Old Trafford, Ronaldo scored 103 goals from 236 appearances in the top flight. Linking him with a return to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) owned Newcastle United in January, football finance expert Kieran Maguire said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I suspect we could be moving into a very interesting time in January with talk of Newcastle potentially loaning players from the Saudi Pro League to Newcastle for the second half of the season."

"Newcastle are flying at present, playing good football with the current squad but Cristiano Ronaldo, (Karim) Benzema, if he hadn't wrecked his knee, Neymar and co. There's some good players."

Both Magpies strikers Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson have proved to be injury-prone. Isak has missed six games across competitions this campaign due to a knee problem, while Wilson has remained sidelined for 13 games.

Hence, Ronaldo, a proven goalscorer, could be a strong candidate for a short-term solution.