Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez shares snaps in stylish dress ahead of photoshoot

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez shared snaps of herself in a stylish dress ahead of a photoshoot. The Argentine model is glamming it up in the Middle East alongside her partner at Al Nassr.

Rodriguez wore an elegant red dress with a scarf on her head. She uploaded glamorous pictures showing off beautiful jewelry on Instagram. She captioned the snaps:

"Shooting day."

The Argentine posed with an expensive-looking watch, ring and black bag, leaving her 47.1 million Instagram followers mesmerised. One fan responded:

This look is everything."

Another was wowed by the 29-year-old's post:

"So pretty."

Rodriguez is preparing for the second season of her Netflix series titled 'Soy Georgina'. It follows her life in the Middle East alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. The first season is available on the streaming service.

The couple will be heading back to Europe this week, as Ronaldo has been selected in Portugal's squad for their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. Selecao face Liechtenstein on Thursday (March 23) at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. They will then head to Luxembourg three days later.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez are enjoying life in the Middle East following the former Manchester United striker's move to Al Nassr. He has bagged nine goals and two assists in ten games across competitions for Rudi Garcia's side.

His partner has been with him every step of the way and was welcomed to Saudi Arabia during Ronaldo's welcome ceremony at Mrsool Park in January.

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez explains Cristiano Ronaldo call-up for UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo will be back in action for Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo will get the opportunity to put his 2022 FIFA World Cup woes behind him. He will represent Portugal for the first time since his disappointing campaign in Qatar. The Selecao were eliminated in the quarterfinals, with Ronaldo managing just one goal in five games.

There was much debate over whether the legendary striker should continue with Portugal. He's now 38, and many have argued that new blood needs to be introduced to the side.

Nevertheless, new manager Roberto Martinez opted to choose Ronaldo and explained that he did not take age into consideration. He said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is a very committed player. He can bring experience and is a very important figure for the team. I don't look at age."

Ronaldo has 118 goals in 196 games for Portugal and is the all-time top goalscorer in international men's football.

