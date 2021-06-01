Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner gives update on his Juventus future

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, has confirmed he is staying at Juventus. The striker was rumored to be on the verge of leaving Turin, but things do not seem that way anymore.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a tough season at Juventus and his side almost did not make it to the Champions League next season. Andrea Pirlo, who was sacked last week, could not work his magic on the players and the Turin side did not win the Serie A title for the first time in 9 years.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future is in question and there have been hints that he could be leaving the club this summer. However, Georgina Rodriguez has dismissed such rumors and confirmed he will be staying at Juventus. A fan questioned her, and she simply replied, "He's staying."

Former Juventus players not happy with Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Juventus star Massimo Mauro has urged the Serie A side to sell Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer. The Italian launched an astonishing attack on the Portuguese and claimed the forward was neither a leader nor a team player. While speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport earlier this season, he said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo has never been a leader where he has played and he never will be. He is like a company and his turnover is more important to him than the success of the team. He is a great individualist, he is not a team player. From the point of view of results, Juventus with him did not do better than in the past, they even did worse in the Champions League. That is why the best thing for both of them is that their paths separate."

Cristiano Ronaldo's priority this summer is to re-join Manchester United. Allegri doesn't want him to stay at Juventus but he's yet to receive any offers.



(Source: Cadena SER) pic.twitter.com/0n4baz3mzM — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 29, 2021

Fabrizio Romano also confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo's future was in the balance earlier this season. He was talking on talkSPORT when he said:

"If Juventus will be out of the Champions League the feeling here in Italy is that Cristiano will ask to leave. Let's see what club can sign Cristiano this summer. Remember he has an incredible salary here at Juventus for one more season for £30million. This something really huge for Cristiano right now, and it's really difficult in this financial situation to find a club prepared to pay him the same salary."

