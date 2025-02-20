Cristiano Ronaldo’s private jet not allowed to leave Manchester airport after engineers identify problem - Reports

According to a report by Express, Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxury Bombardier Global Express 6500 private jet has been held up at the Manchester Airport after engineers identified a problem. The plane reportedly cost the Portuguese legend £61 million last year.

The engineers have spotted a cracked window pane in the aircraft, which needs to be fixed before the aircraft can be allowed to depart. Ronaldo and his family regularly use the plane, and the footballing superstar often commutes between Europe and the Middle East on it. It is unclear if the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was on the plane when it was held up in Manchester.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently enjoying a strong campaign with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The 40-year-old has scored 24 goals and bagged four assists in 27 games for the Riyadh-based club.

His contract with the club runs until this summer. Since joining them in 2023, he has scored 82 goals and provided 19 assists in 91 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo's football legacy

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players in football history and one of the most popular people on the planet. The Portuguese superstar has won the Ballon d'Or five times, four European Golden Boots, and four UEFA Best Player of the Year awards.

Ronaldo began his career with Portuguese side Sporting Club de Portugal, scoring five goals and providing six assists in 31 games before moving to Manchester United in 2003 for a reported €19 million fee. In his six years with the Red Devils, he developed into one of the best players in the world, helping them to the UEFA Champions League and three Premier League titles. He then moved to Real Madrid for a then-world record €94 million fee in 2009.

At Los Blancos, The Portuguese legend became one of the greatest players in the world, bagging 451 goals in 438 games for the Spanish giants. He cemented himself as one of the best signings in football history before leaving for Juventus nine years later for a reported €117 million fee. At the Santiago Bernabeu, he won four Champions League titles, two LaLigas, and two Copa del Rey titles.

Cristiano Ronaldo won two Scudetto titles and one Coppa Italia title in Turin before rejoining Manchester United in 2021 for a reported €17 million. He spent 18 months at the club before leaving on a free transfer to join Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr in January 2023.

With over 920 goals, he is the record goalscorer in the history of professional football.

