Cristiano Ronaldo’s rare luxury $12 million possession makes NBA legend Michael Jordan’s latest acquisition look ordinary

As per EssentiallySports, Cristiano Ronaldo's rare $12 million Bugatti Centodieci is such a powerhouse that it makes Michael Jordan's $3 million Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster look ordinary.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Michael Jordan have a rare luxury collection of cars in their garages. According to Autobest Emperio, the Portuguese ace has 20 vehicles, including three Bugattis, five Ferraris, and three Porsche cars.

As per the NBA website, Jordan has 12 cars, however, many fans believe it's 23 due to it being his signature number. His latest acquisition was the Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster for $3 million. Only 30 of these cars exist worldwide and the Chicago Bulls legend took the delivery at his golf club in Florida.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano Michael Jordan has purchased a $3 million Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster.



• 1,817 horsepower

• 300 mph top speed

• 0 to 185 mph in 10 seconds



This powerhouse of a vehicle has some impressive perks. It has a 6.6 liter Fury V8 Twin-Turbo engine and a horsepower of 1817, which gives it impressive acceleration on the roads.

This powerhouse of a vehicle has some impressive perks. It has a 6.6 liter Fury V8 Twin-Turbo engine and a horsepower of 1817, which gives it impressive acceleration on the roads.

Moreover, it has a stellar top speed of over 300 mph and can reach from zero to 185 mph in just 10 seconds. It also has a torque of 5000 rpm and weighs in at 1405 kg.

The Venom F5 may be impressive, however, Cristiano Ronaldo's $12 million Bugatti Centodieci puts it to shame in terms of performance and rarity.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet



There are only 10 in the world. Obviously his was number 7.



The car cost €8m. 🤑



Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted yesterday in Madrid driving his Bugatti Centodieci. There are only 10 in the world. Obviously his was number 7. The car cost €8m. 🤑

The Al-Nassr forward owns one of the 10 cars available across the globe. It has an 8.0 liter, quad-turbocharged W16 engine with a horsepower of 1600 at a torque of 7000 rpm.

The best feature is definitely the car's speed. It has an astonishing top speed of 380km/h and can go from zero to 300 km/h in just 13.1 seconds, making Cristiano Ronaldo's machine a different beast to MJ's vehicle.

When Jesse Lingard claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo 'is the Michael Jordan of football'

Back in the summer of 2020, former Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard picked Cristiano Ronaldo as the one footballer who could be compared to the NBA legend. Ronaldo was plying his trade for Serie A side Juventus at the time.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Jesse Lingard said (via FotMob):

"I have to say Cristiano Ronaldo. Everything he has achieved in his career. He has been at plenty of clubs and won many trophies. I believe he is a real icon of football, the Michael Jordan of football."

The Al-Nassr forward has five Ballon d'Or awards in his career, seven league titles in four countries, and five Champions League trophies. He has established himself as one of the greatest players to ever play the game, alongside Lionel Messi.

Michael Jordan is also considered to be one of the best NBA players to have ever graced the sport. He is best known for his time with the Chicago Bulls where he became a six-time NBA Champion and was crowned season MVP five times.

