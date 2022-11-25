Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction spotted as Ghana star Osman Bukari copies iconic Siuuu celebration after scoring against Portugal in FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo was not too happy when Ghana star Osman Bukari scored and copied his siuu celebration during Portugal's win against the African side in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana gave a late scare to the 2016 European champions when Bukari made it 3-2 in the 89th minute of the game.

Ronaldo scored the first goal of the game in the 65th minute. He converted from the spot with conviction and became the first player in history to score in five different FIFA World Cup tournaments.

The lead, however, lasted only eight minutes as Andre Ayew scored in the 73rd minute of the game. Joao Felix and Rafael Leao scored two successive goals to create clear daylight between the two teams.

Bukari's late strike gave Portugal an unwanted scare, and Ronaldo was far from happy. To make things worse, Bukari hit the iconic siuu.

Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo will be back in action on November 29 against Uruguay. They will also play South Korea on December 2.

Ghana, meanwhile, will play South Korea on November 28 in their next outing at the tournament.

Avram Glazer spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo during the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Manchester United owner Avram Glazer recently spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's impact on Manchester United as a player. Speaking to Sky News, he said (via Sky Sports):

"Well, I'll tell you about Cristiano Ronaldo - he's a great Manchester United player, I appreciate everything he's done for the club and I wish him the best luck in the future."

Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Saudi Arabian Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said he wouldn't dismiss the possibility of a potential move happening.

He told CNN News (via NDTV):

"Why not? We have a strong league. In each team we have seven foreign players playing and we are looking to increase that. Our teams play at the top level in Asia. Football is strong in Saudi. So why not?"

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Ronaldo in terms of his club career. For now, the superstar attacker will look to make more positive impacts in the World Cup.

