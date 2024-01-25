Cristiano Ronaldo's signed Al-Nassr jersey sold in public auction for massive $125,000 price

A Saudi Arabian businesswoman reportedly bought Cristiano Ronaldo's signed Al-Nassr jersey for a whopping $125,000 during an auction on Wednesday (January 24).

The auction took place in the run-up to the Diriyah ePrix, which is scheduled for January 26 and 27 (via Arab News). It's no surprise that the former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker's shirt is valued highly following his exploits in the sport.

Ronaldo enjoyed a stellar career in Europe before deciding to join Al-Nassr in January 2023. He was the first of many big names to move to Saudi Arabia following a mutual contract termination at Old Trafford.

Karim Benzema, Neymar, N'Golo Kante, Fabinho, Ruben Neves, and many other European stars completed their transfers to the Middle East last summer.

The 38-year-old striker is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner and has also got his hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy on five occasions. He won the Premier League title thrice, and Seria A and La Liga twice each.

Ronaldo has bagged an incredible 739 senior career goals, with 450 of those coming in Real Madrid colors. Since joining Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, he's notched up 38 strikes in 44 matches.

The former Juventus man has continued his sublime form into the new campaign, having scored 24 goals and assisted 11 in 25 matches across competitions. He's currently nursing a muscle injury that could keep him out of Al-Nassr's friendly against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami on February 1 (via GOAL).

Fabio Capello praises Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese icon continues incredible goal-scoring form

Former Real Madrid and Juventus coach Fabio Capello has lavished praise on Cristiano Ronaldo for the latter's ability to find the net with regularity at the age of 38.

The Portuguese icon never played under the Italian coach. He joined Real Madrid from Manchester United in 2009 for a reported €94 million, two years after Capello's departure from Santiago Bernabeu.

Addressing Ronaldo, Capello told the Spanish newspaper Marca (via Goal):

"You know that Ronaldo is a machine. His fuel is goals. That is his merit, that he continues even as the years go by."

The Al-Nassr attacker finished as the highest goalscorer for 2023 by bagging 54 strikes for club and country. He beat the likes of Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, and Harry Kane to the honor.