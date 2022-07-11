"I suggest some glasses, a span of brain or else learn to read" - Cristiano Ronaldo's sister drops major hint over Portuguese great's Manchester United future

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has dropped a major hint regarding the superstar's Manchester United future.

The 37-year-old is reportedly keen to depart Old Trafford this summer due to the club's lack of Champions League football in the upcoming campaign as well as a disappointing transfer window so far.

Ronaldo has also been excused from the club's pre-season tour of Asia due to "family reasons," but his sister was recently asked on Instagram if she thinks the Portugal captain will stay at Manchester United.

Cristiano has no agreement with any other club. Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue. Cristiano Ronaldo told Man United he wants to leave this summer as he wants to see more ambition. Man Utd are still hopeful of keeping CR7, but aware of decision.

She replied on her story, as translated by The Manchester Evening News:

"I suggest some glasses... a span of brain or else learn to read haaa and notion."

While the message is unclear, it appears as though Aveiro is suggesting that social media users should read the room, as the situation should be self-explanitory.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 24 times in 38 appearances for the Red Devils upon his return to Old Trafford last season. Considering his attitude, he clearly still feels he can contribute to a team in the Champions League as he aims to become the first man to win the competition six times.

Gary Neville urges Manchester United to sort Cristiano Ronaldo situation out quickly

The saga surrounding the legendary forward will no doubt be an incredibly unwanted distraction for new manager Erik ten Hag. Former United captain Gary Neville took to social media this week to state (as quoted by The Mirror):

“The only important factor with the Ronaldo situation is that it’s dealt with decisively and quickly. This can’t be a saga that takes the attention away from Erik ten Hag’s bedding-in period for the next two months.”

Ronaldo still has a year left on his current deal and while his goals certainly helped United last term, doubts have been cast over his potential contributions off the ball in Ten Hag's high-pressing style of play.

If the Portuguese attacker does leave the Theater of Dreams this summer, he will have another high-profile exit, along with the likes of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.

Edinson Cavani has also departed, meaning any imminent sale of Ronaldo would leave the 20-time English champions incredibly light at centre-forward going into the new season.

