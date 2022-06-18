Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Old Trafford; Donny van de Beek tipped to have an increased role, and more - June 17, 2022

Manchester United are looking to make full use of the summer as they attempt to get back to their heydays next season. New manager Erik ten Hag is likely to ring in the changes at Old Trafford to help him stamp his authority in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Old Trafford. Elsewhere, Noel Whelan has tipped Donny van de Beek to have an increased role with the Red Devils next season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 17, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo could be on his way out of Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer, according to La Repubblica via Caught Offside.

The Portuguese arrived at Old Trafford from Juventus last summer but endured a difficult 2021-22 campaign. While the 37-year-old top-scored with 24 goals across competitions, the Red Devils fared poorly, ending the season without silverware.

Ronaldo does not feel involved in the Erik ten Hag project at Manchester United anymore and the absence of Champions League football has also increased chances of him departing. Jorge Mendes is already looking for a new club for him.

Manchester United also failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, as they finished sixth.

Ronaldo is now looking to end his association with the Premier League giants ahead of the new season.

The player doesn’t feel involved in Ten Hag’s rebuilding exercise, and the lack of Champions League football is also a deal breaker. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has already instructed his agent Jorge Mendes to facilitate a move away from Old Trafford.

AS Roma are interested in taking Ronaldo back to Serie A, while his former club Sporting Lisbon are also ready to be reunited with their prodigal son.

Noel Whelan tips Donny van de Beek to have increased role at Old Trafford

Donny van de Beek spent the second half of last season on loan with Everton.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has backed Donny van de Beek to play a prominent role at Old Trafford next season. The Dutchman has struggled to find his footing since joining Manchester United in 2020.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan also said that the Red Devils could struggle to make a marquee signing this summer.

“They’ve got Van de Beek, let’s not forget. He went out on loan – but he’s already worked under Ten Hag a lot. I can see him playing a lot more this season, that’s for sure. They lost Pogba, who was probably the biggest name in that midfield area,” said Whelan.

He continued:

“You’d like to think they will go out and get that marquee player in midfield. But where are they going to get that player from when they’re playing in the Europa League? This is where getting that top-four status, just as Tottenham did, is so important for attracting the calibre of players you want.”

Alex McLeish says Erik ten Hag targeting Frenkie de Jong due to lack of funds

Frenkie de Jong is wanted at Old Trafford.

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish believes Erik ten Hag is only targeting Frenkie de Jong, as Manchester United lack the funds to sign bigger names.

The Dutch midfielder is very close to a reunion with his former manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford this summer. The Red Devils are locked in negotiations with Barcelona to facilitate a deal.





Manchester United and Barcelona are still in direct contact for Frenkie de Jong. Deal still on, his salary will be really huge next season - this is the main problem for Barcelona. €60m plus €10m bid turned down last week - Barcelona want €85m fee. Frenkie, still calm & waiting.

Speaking to Football Insider, McLeish wondered whether De Jong would be good enough for the Premier League.

“I get what you’re saying. But is De Jong going to be at the level of the Premier League? That’s the conundrum. Yes, if he had all the money in the world, he could be buying the best players like Pep Guardiola does. But possibly the money is not there,” said McLeish.

He added:

“You can actually have empathy for a guy who is going to bring players that he knows. But are they going to be good enough for the Premier League? It’s the fastest, strongest, richest league in the world.”

