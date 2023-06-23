Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister sends 2-word message to Georgina Rodriguez as she shares vacation snaps with Portugal superstar and kids

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro has sent her best wishes after the Portuguese superstar’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez posted vacation pictures on Instagram.

Having fulfilled international duties with Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo has taken a vacation with his partner Georgina Rodriguez and children Cristiano Junior, Mateo, Alana, and Eva.

In the pictures shared by Georgina Rodriguez, the happy family can be seen having a great time on a luxurious yacht. The children are seen sunbathing, swimming and posing for family photos, while Ronaldo takes a dip in the ocean.

On Georgina’s Instagram post, the Portugal icon’s sister Katia commented, saying that it's a well-deserved vacation for the family.

Katia Aveiro's comment on Georgina's Instagram post

Her comment read (translated to English):

“Well-deserved rest”

The 38-year-old reached a historic milestone with Portugal before jetting off to spend quality time with his family.

By featuring in Portugal’s UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying clash against Iceland on Tuesday (June 20), he became the first male player to play 200 international games. The Al-Nassr superstar celebrated the occasion by scoring the only goal in the 1-0 away win.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez says Saudi Arabia move has been “enriching”

In a recent interview with Saudi Arabian magazine Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez opened up about the family's move to the Kingdom.

She called it a fulfilling experience, saying that she feels privileged to be able to experience so many different cultures:

“Travelling and living in new cultures, especially living in countries that are so different from each other, always helps you grow as a person. You open your mind and become more tolerant of those around you. They are all enriching experiences that we are very fortunate to experience.”

The Spanish-Argentine model has lived in her fair share of top cities since starting to date Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016. They met in Madrid when the five-time Ballon d’Or winner played for Real Madrid. Following his transfer to Juventus, they moved to Turin in 2018.

Three years later, the legendary attacker moved to Manchester, signing for his old club Manchester United. The two parties parted ways by mutual consent in November 2022, and one and a half months later, his transfer to Al-Nassr was confirmed.

