Cristiano Ronaldo's sister takes a dig at Lionel Messi after Juventus trash Barcelona at Camp Nou

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi wrote the latest chapter of their iconic rivalry when Barcelona hosted Juventus in the final match of Group G in the UEFA Champions League.

The Bianconeri triumphed on the night, with a brace from Ronaldo helping them to a 3-0 victory and the top spot in the group.

This prompted new takes in the never-ending GOAT debate, and one person who weighed in was Ronaldo's sister.

The Juventus star has his sister Elma as one of his biggest fans, and she can always be counted on to sing her brother's praises on social media whenever the need arises.

After watching her brother take center-stage in the marquee clash, Elma posted a cartoon picture of Lionel Messi bowing to Cristiano Ronaldo, alongside the caption:

"My king. Greatest of all time. Pride of my life."

This is not the first time that she would weigh in on the Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi debate as she controversially posted a now-deleted post on Instagram where she blamed 'the mafia' for awarding the 2019 Ballon d'Or to the Barcelona captain rather than her brother.

''I've always felt that anyone who wins this prize should have won more titles and more trophies than a player who doesn't, I have nothing against this boy, but I don't know why he's better than my brother!"

"It could be that this prize is on a personal level, never on a professional one!

"This only shows that we are really very small and the mafia will never be on the weak side, but justice will come soon and he [Ronaldo] never fails at Portugal and will answer at the right time."

Cristiano Ronaldo shines bright in latest fixture with Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have defined their generation

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi each defined their generation, and their impact on football cannot be emphasized.

Following Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid in 2018, fixtures between the pair came at a premium, and there was widespread jubilation when Barcelona were paired with Juventus in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, missed the first leg clash in Turin due to COVID-19 as Lionel Messi inspired a 2-0 victory for the Catalans.

The Portugal captain returned in good time to sink the Blaugrana on their own turf, with his brace seeing him enter the customary record books.

Lionel Messi did not get on the scoresheet but it was not for want of trying, with the Rosario native hitting seven shots on target, which saw him set the unwanted record for the most shots on target without scoring in the Champions League.