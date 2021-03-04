Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer stance could affect Juventus star's future - Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keen on extending his stay at Juventus, and this could have an impact on Matthijs de Ligt's future.

The Portugal international has been with the Turin outfit since joining from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 for a club-record fee.

Since then, he has continued his amazing career trajectory and is on course to win a maiden Serie A Golden Boot this term.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has settled well at Juventus, reportedly wants to stay at the club beyond his contract, which runs out in 2022.

The Madeira native has communicated his desire to the Juventus board. However, they are holding out on making a decision, as they believe it is still too early.

They also have to consider his hefty salary. If the Bianconeri are to retain Cristiano Ronaldo's services, they will have to find alternative ways of raising funds.

This means that they might have to sell off some players to keep their number 7, and Matthijs de Ligt is one of the highest value players in the current team.

The Netherlands international made a name for himself as captain of Ajax, and his performances for the club saw him named the 2019 Golden Boy.

This led to interest from several elite clubs on the continent, but Juventus ultimately won the race for his signature. De Ligt himself admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role in him joining the Serie A champions.

Advertisement

The 21-year-old has not had the impact many expected, but there is still adequate time for him to come through.

However, if Cristiano Ronaldo is to remain at the club, there is a high possibility that he will have to be sold to raise funds.

Cristiano Ronaldo or Matthijs de Ligt: Who is more valuable to Juventus?

Matthijs de Ligt joined Juventus in 2019 but has largely failed to impress

In the short term, Cristiano Ronaldo is the most important player for Juventus owing to his immense ability on the field.

Beyond his on-field contributions, the 36-year-old is also an extremely marketable player, and his association with Juventus has seen the club's brand grow internationally.

Advertisement

However, Cristiano Ronaldo's advancing age means that he cannot be expected to compete at the highest level for much longer.

In light of this, it might make more sense for Juventus to make a longer-term investment in Matthijs de Ligt.