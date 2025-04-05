Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane appeared to silence Al-Hilal crowd after Al-Nassr's 3-1 win over Riyadh rivals

Al-Nassr superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane appeared to silence the Al-Hilal fans following their 3-1 win against their rivals in the Saudi Pro League clash on Friday (April 4). Ronaldo scored twice for the Nadi Al-Shams, while Ali Alhassan scored another. Ali Al-Bulayhi scored for Al-Hilal.
Al-Nassr's two biggest superstars, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane, appeared to silence the Al-Hilal fans at the Kingdom Arena following the game. Here is a video from the X handle Khalid Alolyan, a member of the International Sports Press Association.
Despite their win against the reigning Saudi Pro League champions, Al-Nassr find themselves third on the table. They have 54 points in 26 games, trailing league leaders Al-Ittihad by seven points, who also have a game in hand. Al-Hilal, who won the Saudi Pro League last season, are second on the table with 57 points in 26 games.
Cristiano Ronaldo has been Al-Nassr's most productive player this season by a long distance. The Portuguese superstar has scored 30 goals and provided four assists in 34 appearances across competitions this season.
Sadio Mane, on the other hand, has contributed with nine goals and 11 assists in 38 games this season. Al-Nassr have won only one major silverware of late — the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023 — despite having superstars like Ronaldo and Mane in their ranks.
Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo wanted by Saudi Pro League rivals: Reports
Al-Hilal, arch rivals of Cristiano Ronaldo's current club Al-Nassr, are reportedly plotting a move for the former Manchester United superstar. As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Al-Hilal want the ex-Real Madrid attacker to boost their chances in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Al-Hilal are reportedly looking to sign a high-profile attacker to replace Neymar, who left in January following his injury-ridden spell and joined Santos. The Blue Waves were reportedly keen to sign Ronaldo a year before he joined their rivals Al-Nassr in 2023.
Cristiano Ronaldo has been exceptional for Al-Nassr since joining the club. He has scored 88 goals and produced 19 assists in 98 games for the Saudi Pro League giants so far.
However, the five-time Ballon d'Or has been unable to help Al-Nassr win major silverware. He only won the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023, whereas Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad have been more successful.
Al-Hilal reportedly believe they can convince the Portuguese superstar to join them. They are set to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in June in the United States.