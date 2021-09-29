"Cristiano Ronaldo would have scored four goals" - Pundit makes bold claim about Juventus squad

Former Serie A defender Daniele Adani believes Cristiano Ronaldo's presence would have been beneficial for Juventus after they narrowly defeated Sampdoria in their most recent league match.

Speaking to BoboTV (via Juvefc.com), Adani believes Cristiano Ronaldo would have scored four goals against a poor Sampdoria side. The former Inter Milan player believes Juventus are currently unstable despite beating their opponents 3-2.

Daniele Adani reckons Juventus should not have sold Cristiano Ronaldo in the first place. Adani said:

“Yesterday Cristiano Ronaldo would have scored four goals. Sampdoria played very badly and consequently Juve remains very unstable: there there is a lot of difference with the other big players, it will certainly benefit from the positive result but the turning point seems far away. We don’t discover the Juve players, the De Ligt, the Arthur, the Bentancur, the Locatelli."

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his three-year association with Juventus by rejoining former side Manchester United in the recently-concluded summer transfer window. The 36-year-old forward has signed a two-year contract with the Red Devils with the option of extending it by another year.

Since leaving Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo has netted four goals in four appearances for Manchester United as they look to challenge for the Premier League title.

Cristiano Ronaldo had an excellent time whilst at Juventus. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 101 goals in 134 games, winning two Serie A titles and one Coppa Italia.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Daniele Adani (Italian footballer):



"Yesterday Cristiano Ronaldo would have scored four goals if he had been with Juventus, Sampdoria played very poorly."



[Bobo Tv] Daniele Adani (Italian footballer):



"Yesterday Cristiano Ronaldo would have scored four goals if he had been with Juventus, Sampdoria played very poorly."



[Bobo Tv] https://t.co/CagDgpGsBX

Juventus have struggled after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo

Since his departure, Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo have had contrasting outings so far. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the one hand, has settled in well and has carried his form over from Juventus by netting four goals for Manchester United.

Juventus, on the other hand, have struggled to find consistency under the management of Massimiliano Allegri. The Old Lady are currently 10th in the Serie A table after picking up just eight points from their opening six matches.

It is only recently that Juventus have started to pick up some wins under their belt. However, their previous two victories have come by a margin of 3-2 against Spezia and Sampdoria.

Juventus will now face Chelsea in the Champions League where they will be hoping to build on their win over Sampdoria.

Also Read

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United are yet to win in Europe's premier football competition. They suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Swiss champions BSC Young Boys on the opening day.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava