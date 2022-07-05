Cristiano Ronaldo seen arriving at Portugal training ground in a Rolls Royce after taking leave from Manchester United's pre-season camp

Cristiano Ronaldo has been spotted for the first time since failing to turn up for Manchester United's pre-season training.

According to The Sun, the 37-year-old forward was due to return to training on Monday. However, he was given additional days off due to family reasons.

Ronaldo, however, was spotted arriving at the Portugal training ground in Lisbon in his white 4x4 Rolls Royce. A video of him arriving in his car can be seen below:

It is not known why Cristiano Ronaldo came to the Portugal training ground. However, it could be down to some training ahead of the 2022-23 season.

It is no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo has informed Manchester United about his desire to leave Manchester United in the summer. His absence from pre-season training and being spotted in Portugal raises more speculation regarding his immediate future.

According to the aforementioned source, Ronaldo wants to leave United in order to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season. The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League last season and will be taking part in the Europa League during the 2022-23 season.

Ronaldo wants Manchester United to allow him to leave the club should they receive any substantial offer for him this summer. However, it is worth mentioning that the 37-year-old does have one more year remaining on his current contract and United want him to honor the same.

Cristiano Ronaldo's uncertain future at Old Trafford has attracted a host of Europe's elite clubs. These include the likes of Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

According to recent reports, Barcelona president Joan Laporta also had a meeting with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes over a possible transfer this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo will leave a gaping hole in Manchester United's attack if he does move away from the club

The superstar forward was the Red Devils' highest goalscorer last season and a shining light in a relatively dull season at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo went on to score 24 goals and provide three assists in 38 appearances for United across all competitions.

It is worth mentioning that United have been linked with a move for a new forward this summer. The club have shown interest in signing Ajax star Antony in the ongoing transfer window.

However, a move for any forward has not materialized at the time of writing.

