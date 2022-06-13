Manchester United submit €45 million offer to sign Brazilian international: Reports 

English Premier League club Manchester United has submitted a €45 million bid to sign Brazilian international Antony from Dutch club Ajax, according to Metro. The Premier League giants have shown active interest in the winger, who has performed well under Erik ten Hag during his stint at the Dutch club.

The 22-year-old winger was one of the star performers under Ten Hag for Ajax last season, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists in the 33 matches he played across different competitions.

The Dutch manager is impressed with the talent of the Brazilian footballer after having managed him for two seasons. Ten Hag now wants Antony to join Manchester United and be a part of the revolution he hopes to bring to Old Trafford.

After the initial interest shown by the Dutch manager to sign Antony, Manchester United have taken the first step towards engaging the Ajax board for a potential deal.

According to Brazil's Jorge Nicola, Ten Hag has communicated to the club's hierarchy that Antony is on the priority list of players he wishes to have ahead of the new season. Following this, the Premier League club have submitted their first bid worth €45 million for the 22-year-old Brazilian winger.

However, the Eredivisie champions have not yet responded to the offer made by the Red Devils. Ajax could demand a higher bid for the Brazilian youth given the quality he possesses and his performance last season.

Antony expressed his admiration through a video message to the then Ajax manager after he agreed to join the Premier League club. He said via Metro:

''I want to wish you all the best at your new club. I also want to thank you for everything you taught me. I am thankful for all the opportunities and learning every day. Know that I will always stand with you if you need me.''

Frankie de Jong is a "definite arrival" at Manchester United this summer, says TalkSPORT's Alex Crook

TalkSPORT foreign correspondent Alex Crook has made a bold claim confirming Frankie de Jong's arrival at Old Trafford from Barcelona ahead of the new season. The journalist believes the 25-year-old midfielder is a "definite arrival" for the Premier League club this summer.

The Red Devils have been desperately following the Dutch international and are actively engaged with the Barcelona board over a potential deal. The first bid made by the EPL giants was rejected by the Barcelona board, following which a new offer will soon be made to sign De Jong this summer.

