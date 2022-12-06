Cristiano Ronaldo seen relaxing with Georgina Rodriguez ahead of Portugal's crucial clash against Switzerland in 2022 FIFA World Cup

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was seen cuddling up with partner Georgina Rodriguez ahead of his team's Round of 16 clash with Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tonight (December 6).

The 37-year-old has struck just one goal in the tournament — a penalty in the opening win over Ghana — and has looked subpar for much of the Selecao's campaign.

He came under fire for a poor showing in the loss to South Korea, but fans are hoping Ronaldo will step up in the knockouts with Portugal taking on the Swiss for a place in the last eight.

Before the game, though, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was pictured enjoying some family time with Rodriguez, who shared a picture of them on Instagram. She captioned it:

"The love of my life"

The photo has garnered over five million likes and nearly 25,000 comments, including one from Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, who left a heart emoji.

Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro also shared a picture with the couple on his Instagram story with the caption "My Riches," while Ronaldo clicked a grainy selfie of the three of them along with his sister's two children.

Besides being a top player, Ronaldo is also known to be a family man, spending much of his time off the field with his partner and five kids. They often turn up for his games too in a show of support for Ronaldo, who has been seen pointing to them in the stands in the past after scoring a goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Switzerland in 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16

Portugal are looking to reach their first quarterfinal at the FIFA World Cup since 2006, but standing in their way are a gritty Switzerland team looking to create their own history.

The Nati fought back from 2-1 down to beat Serbia 3-2 in their final group game to secure their passage to the last-16. Switzerland also beat the Selecao 1-0 in their last meeting in June.

They're now aiming to reach the quarter finals for the first time since 1954, when Switzerland hosted the tournament.

Portugal, meanwhile, are a top side themselves with immense depth. However, they will need their star man Cristiano Ronaldo to step up too. In the knockouts, the margin for error is very low, and the forward's goal contributions will be more vital than ever. Interestingly, Ronaldo hasn't scored a goal in the World Cup knockouts, which he will look to end against the Swiss.

