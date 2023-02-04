Cristiano Ronaldo seen taking penalty duties away from Al-Nassr teammate after frustrating outing against Al-Fateh

Cristiano Ronaldo was seen taking penalty duties away from Al-Nassr teammate Anderson Talisca after a pretty frustrating outing against Al-Fateh on Friday (February 3).

The Portugal international has not quite enjoyed the best start to his career in Saudi Arabia, having drawn blanks in his first two games. He eventually opened his account for Al-Nassr when he converted a late penalty to help his side secure a 2-2 draw against Al-Fateh.

After signing a staggering £200 million contract with the Saudi Arabian club following his controversial Manchester United exit, Ronaldo has now played three games for the club and finally registered his maiden goal.

However, the 37-year-old did not have the best game against Al-Fateh, having missed two sitters and leaving fans frustrated.

Former Barcelona winger Christian Tello gave Al-Fateh a 1-0 lead and Ronaldo almost equalized soon after but saw his cool finish ruled out due to offside. The Portuguese superstar then missed a golden opportunity as he failed to tuck in Talisca's rebound shot.

His second opportunity also came from inside the opposition's box when he took a shot with his left foot, but the ball struck the crossbar. Talisca eventually scored the equalizer for Al-Nassr but Al-Fateh took the lead again in the second half.

Al-Nassr looked destined for a defeat before earning a penalty in injury time with Talisca quickly grabbing the ball. However, as the Saudi Pro League’s top scorer prepared to put the ball down, Ronaldo took the ball off him.

The former Real Madrid forward made no mistake from the spot, firing down the middle to score his first competitive goal for the club in what was an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Opta Analyst @OptaAnalyst It took seven shots, 180 minutes and a penalty to do it, but Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first goal for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. It took seven shots, 180 minutes and a penalty to do it, but Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first goal for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. https://t.co/Yd5R3ohW6w

Manchester United star equals Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney’s unique achievements with Red Devils

Marcus Rashford has equaled Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney’s unique achievements at Manchester United.

The England international has joined an elite list of United footballers to have won two Premier League Player of the Month awards in the same season.

Former Red Devils stars Ruud van Nistelrooy, Wayne Rooney, Robin van Persie, Ryan Giggs, Bruno Fernandes, David de Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo have all achieved the feat in the past.

With his latest Player of the Month award for the month of January, Rashford has now won the accolade three times in his career. Having first won the award in January 2019, he has won it twice this season — in September 2022 and January 2023.

Premier League @premierleague



Marcus Rashford is



#PLAwards | @MarcusRashford It just had to be himMarcus Rashford is @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month for the second time this season! It just had to be him 👉😄 Marcus Rashford is @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month for the second time this season! #PLAwards | @MarcusRashford https://t.co/0ZpUg0lswa

Poll : 0 votes