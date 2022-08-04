Cristiano Ronaldo sends 3-word message to fans after training with Manchester United ahead of Brighton clash

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo sent a three-word message to fans ahead of their Premier League opener against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, August 7.

The Portuguese ace shared a picture of himself on Instagram from the training ground, where he was seen participating in regular drills with the rest of the squad.

He captioned the image 'step by step' with the hashtag 'hard work'.

That suggests Ronaldo is slowly working his way to fitness after missing a large chunk of his team's pre-season campaign.

The prolific United number 7 was conspicuous by his absence from the team's Thailand, Australia and Norway trips. He did make a 45-minute appearance on Sunday in their final friendly of the summer at Old Trafford.

He left before the full-time whistle, which not only drew flak from fans but also intensified his exit rumours as the former Real Madrid ace is seeking new pastures. With no club making a bid for Ronaldo, his future is coming increasingly under the scanner as the transfer window shuts in under a month from now.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag challenged the star to prove himself while insisting that he fits into his system.

Now, with Ronaldo posting images of training hard and preparing for the new season ahead, it could pour cold water over his transfer rumours for now. His latest social media post is also a rebuff to claims that he doesn't care about the club anymore or the barbs directed at him for leaving the stadium early.

Despite all the uncertainty, Ronaldo has showed up for training right before the new season, which displays his professionalism and respect for United.

Cristiano Ronaldo could miss Manchester United's league opener

Despite Ronaldo's best efforts, he may not feature in Ten Hag's first official Manchester United game of the season on Sunday.

The ace is expected to be benched for his lack of game time this summer, with Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford likely to form the starting front three.

Until his situation is worked out, Ronaldo is expected to play a role in the new manager's plans and could get a few minutes off the bench this weekend. He had made a sensational return to Old Trafford last September. Ronaldo top-scored with 24 goals across competitions last season, including 18 in the Premier League, where United finished sixth.

