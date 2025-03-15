Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Al-Nassr fans after scoring in 3-1 win over Al-Kholood

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message to Al-Nassr fans following the 3-1 win over Al-Kholood on Friday (March 14) in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese superstar found the back of the net in the fourth minute, while Sadio Mane and Jhon Duran also got on the scoresheet to mark a fruitful night for Stefano Pioli.

However, the Italian manager also irked Ronaldo by taking him off in the 61st minute of the game. The Riyadh-based club were down to 10 men following Nawaf Boushal's 56th-minute red card, prompting Pioli to replace his skipper.

Cristiano Ronaldo headed straight to the backroom after the substitution, hinting at his displeasure. Ronaldo had been substituted just four times in his previous 23 starts in the league this season.

Only two of them were before the 80-minute mark, so the Portuguese icon was frustrated at the turn of events. However, the move paid off, with Al-Nassr managing to secure crucial three points.

Following the game, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a picture of him celebrating the goal with an uplifting message on social media. He wrote:

"Another battle won. Let’s go."

Ronaldo has scored 28 goals and four assists from 33 games across competitions this season. Al-Nassr are third on the Saudi Pro League table after 25 games. They remain 10 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

What has SPL's all-time top goalscorer said about Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Saudi Pro League's record goalscorer Omar Al Somah has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest ever. The Portuguese superstar's fabled rivalry with Lionel Messi has divided the world into two for almost two decades.

Ronaldo recently labeled himself as the most complete player in the history of the beautiful game. Al Somah has now echoed those thoughts.

Speaking recently, as cited by Bolavip, the Al-Orobah striker placed Ronaldo ahead of Messi, Pele, and Diego Maradona.

“For me, Ronaldo is the greatest player in the world and in football history. What he has done in football… At 40 years old, he is still scoring goals that 20-year-olds can’t. No one should be offended by this—it’s just my opinion. But Ronaldo is the greatest ever, with all due respect to Pelé, Maradona, Messi, Zidane… He is a complete player. Everything you need in a footballer, you find in Cristiano,” Al Somah said.

The Portuguese legend's contract with Al-Nassr expires in a few months, but he has reportedly agreed to a renewal.

