Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Al Nassr fans after scoring incredible freekick against Abha Club

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo shared a message on his social media after helping his side secure a 2-1 win over Abha in the Saudi Pro League on March 18.

The legendary forward scored via a free-kick in the 78th minute after Abdulfattah Adam Ahmad Mohammed gave Abha the lead in the 26th minute. Talisca then scored via a penalty in the 86th minute to secure the victory for Al-Nassr at home.

After the game, Ronaldo posted on his Instagram account with pictures from the clash. He captioned it:

"Great to get the win and so happy to score here in our stadium with our fans [bicep emoji][yellow heart emoji][blue heart emoji]"

Ronaldo has now scored nine goals and provided two assists in 10 games for Al-Nassr across competitions.

With the win over Abha, Rudi Garcia's side remained within one point of Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad, who beat Al Fateh on Saturday.

Al-Nassr will next face Al-Adalah away on April 4.

Eden Hazard references Cristiano Ronaldo as he talks about his future with Belgium national team

Eden Hazard hasn't had the best of times since joining Real Madrid from Chelsea for €100 million in 2019. He was expected to be Ronaldo's replacement at the club after the Portuguese forward departed in 2018 for Juventus.

However, consistent injury and health issues meant that Hazard couldn't find his feet at Real Madrid, contributing only seven goals and 11 assists in 73 games.

The 32-year-old also failed to make an impact for Belgium at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Belgium bowed out in the group stage.

Many fans and pundits opined that Leandro Trossard should have started over Hazard for Belgium at the World Cup and the former Chelsea man tends to agree. He recently said (via Football.London):

"We were talking about the name of Leandro Trossard to replace me, he was having a good season. Even I wondered why I had to play when he had to go on the bench. It’s normal for people to think that. Especially after the game against Egypt, where we don’t play a good game, where I don’t play a good game."

Hazard pointed out how even Portugal benched Ronaldo in their knockout games, suggesting that players getting replaced is normal. He added:

"Cristiano Ronaldo did not play the last matches of the World Cup with Portugal, and yet it is Cristiano with Portugal, it is even more than Eden with Belgium. It is football, there are young people who grow, who want to take the place. When I started at the age of 16 with Lille, I took the place of Michel Bastos or someone else. Players who were there, in place. It’s normal, it’s football."

Hazard has contributed 33 goals and 36 assists in 126 games for Belgium.

