Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to former Juventus teammate after he signed new deal with the Turin club

Cristiano Ronaldo sent a message to former Juventus teammate Carlo Pinsoglio after the goalkeeper signed a new deal with the Old Lady. During the Portuguese superstar's time in Turin, Ronaldo formed a close bond with Pinsoglio.

The goalkeeper mainly played backup to the likes of Wojciech Szczesny and Gianluigi Buffon. The 33-year-old has been a part of the Juve side since 2014 and has so far made five appearances for the club.

Pinsoglio signed an extension with the Bianconerri until the end of the 2024-25 season and took to social media to announce his decision. Cristiano Ronaldo commented on the post:

"Grande."

Pinsoglio was recently linked with a move away from Juventus. La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Ronaldo has asked Al-Nassr to sign the Italian custodian.

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Juventus teammate Paulo Dybala made a stunning admission

During Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Juventus, Paulo Dybala was one of the Portuguese's main attacking partners. The Argentine recently claimed that he hated Ronaldo as a kid.

That's because of the Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate. Being an Argentine, Dybala took the side of his compatriot, which resulted in him having an animosity towards Ronaldo. Speaking to DAZN, the AS Roma attacker recently said:

"It was three good years with Cristiano, the team was strong and he gave us something extra. The rivalry between him and [Lionel] Messi is deeply felt in Argentina and as a child, of course, I was always on Messi's side."

He added:

"One time we were on a plane to go play a game, I was at the back and, he was sitting further forward. At one point he came to me to talk about football, and other things. We used to discuss our lives in general, and so I said to him 'I basically hated you as a kid.' We had some laughs. We've always had a good relationship, a good dialogue."

Ronaldo shared the pitch with Dybala 94 times during his career and the duo combined for 12 goals. None of them, however, currently play for Juve as Dybala is at Roma and Ronaldo is at Al-Nassr.

