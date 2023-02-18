Cristiano Ronaldo sends message after helping Al-Nassr get back to the top of the table

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his delight on social media after helping Al-Aalami claim a 2-1 win against Al-Taawoun at home.

Al-Nassr faced Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League in what was Cristiano Ronaldo's second home game for the club on Friday, February 17. The Portuguese icon impressed as the hosts went on to earn a 2-1 victory.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Abdullah Madu found the back of the net for Al-Aalami, while Alvaro Medran scored for the visitors. The assists for both of the winners' goals were provided by Ronaldo, with the first one being an incredible through ball.

The victory saw Rudi Garcia's side reclaim their place at the top of the Saudi Pro League table. They now lead the title race with 40 points to their name, having won 12, drawn four, and lost one of their 17 matches so far.

Taking to social media after the game, Ronaldo heaped praise on his teammates for their efforts. He also expressed his delight at having helped the Riyadh-based club return to the top of the table. He wrote on Twitter:

"Top of the league and 3 Important points! Great team work!"

It is worth noting that both Al-Ittihad and Al-Shabab are level on points with Al-Nassr. While Al-Aalami have played one game fewer than the latter, they only lead the former on goal difference.

Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to register a single goal or assist in his first two matches in all competitions for Al-Nassr. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has since hit his stride in Saudi Arabia.

The 38-year-old has scored five goals in the club's last three league matches, including a four-goal haul against Al-Wehda. He followed it up with two assists in the victory over Al-Taawoun on Friday.

When is Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. in action next?

Al-Nassr will not be in action until next Saturday (February 25), meaning Cristiano Ronaldo will have ample time to rest. Their next match is against Khamis Mushait outfit Damac away from home.

Damac are currently placed seventh in the Saudi Pro League table with 22 points from 16 games. They are scheduled to face Al-Khaleej today (February 18) before locking horns with Garcia and Co.

The Mrsool Park outfit earned a 2-1 victory over Damac when they faced them earlier in the season. They will be hopeful of repeating the trick when they visit the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz stadium.

