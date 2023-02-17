WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo produces incredible assist from his own half to give Al-Nassr lead against Al-Taawoun

Cristiano Ronaldo provided a brace of assists in his latest match for Al-Nassr. This included one from his own half for Abdulrahman Ghareeb to help the side take the lead. This helped Al-Nassr return to the top of the Saudi Pro League following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Al-Taawoun on 17 February.

Al-Nassr had less possession than Al-Taawoun (46 percent to 54 percent). However, they were much more effective with the ball, having 11 shots on target compared to the latter's two.

The Riyadh-based side broke the deadlock in the 17th minute when Ronaldo received the ball in his own half. He swept the ball majestically behind the opposition defense, into the path of Ghareeb, who curled the ball behind the keeper.

His brilliant assist can be viewed below:

Al-Taawoun equalized early in the second half through Alvaro Medran in the 47th minute. Just when it seemed as if Ronaldo's side would have to settle for a point, the Real Madrid legend provided another assist for Abdullah Madu, who hit the back of the net in the 78th minute, securing all three points.

The win took Al-Nassr back to the top of the league with 40 points, level with Al-Shadab and Al-Ittihad.

Cristiano Ronaldo has fully settled in with his new club since making the move to Saudi Arabia in January 2023. The Portuguese legend signed a lucrative two-year deal with Al-Nassr (£177m per year) after having his previous contract mutually terminated with Manchester United in November 2022.

After the Real Madrid legend had a slow start in January, he exploded into life in February. In his three games this month, he has scored five goals and contributed two assists. This included a brilliant quadruple against Al-Wehda, a feat that took him over 500 career league goals.

Whom does Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr play next?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is back to his very best. The Manchester United legend has been in sensational form this month, accumulating a total of seven goal contributions in three games.

His contributions include a last-minute penalty against Al-Fateh to secure his side a point, a quadruple against Al-Wehda, and two assists against Al-Taawoun.

His form has been integral to Al-Nassr currently topping the Saudi Pro League, albeit on goal difference. They will be needing him to be at his very best to win their next few fixtures.

Al-Nassr next play seventh-placed Damac away on February 25 in the League. The latter have lost three of their last five games and Ronaldo and Co. will be confident of securing the three points.

