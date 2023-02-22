Cristiano Ronaldo sends message after the Portugal Women's team qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in their history

Cristiano Ronaldo has congratulated the Portugal Women's team after they qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in their history.

The Selecao secured a 2-1 playoff win against Cameroon on Wednesday (22 February) to book their place at the 2023 World Cup later this year. They will be in Group E alongside the United States of America, Vietnam and the Netherlands.

Diana Gomes opened the scoring in the 22nd minute before Cameroon's Ajara Nchout equalized just a minute before the 90-minute mark. A stoppage-time penalty from Carole Costa sealed the 2-1 scoreline.

Cristiano Ronaldo was quick to congratulate them on this massive achievement. He shared a photo of the women's team celebrating after the win and wrote:

"Congratulations on this historic clearance 👏🏼 Let's go! 💪🏼[Portugal flag]"

Portugal's women's national team isn't quite the force in world football as compared to their male counterparts. They have never featured in a FIFA World Cup tournament before and have also failed to impress in the UEFA European Championships.

They were eliminated from the group stage, finishing 14th in the 2017 and 2022 UEFA Women's Euros. They are, however, taking giant strides in the right direction and will play their first-ever World Cup game when the tournament kicks off later this year in Australia and New Zealand.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal were eliminated at the hands of Morocco in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup last year. They were billed as one of the favorites before the tournament but failed to impress in Qatar.

A similar showing from the women's team, however, could be seen as a successful campaign. After all, their group contains 2017 UEFA Women's Euros champions Netherlands and four-time World Cup winners, the USWNT.

Cristiano Ronaldo yet to call it quits with Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo, for many, is one of the greatest players in the history of Portugal.

Time, however, stops for now. Former Portugal manager Fernando Santos benched Cristiano Ronaldo for both of his team's knockout games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 38-year-old is no longer the speed demon he once was during his heyday and his body may not allow him to play as regularly as he would want to. Yet, the 196-cap Portugal international is yet to call it quits with the national team.

According to a report from Correio da Manha right after Portugal's World Cup exit, the five-time Ballon d'Or will not retire from the national team just yet. He is expected to be a part of their 2024 UEFA Euros squad in Germany.

He is currently at Al-Nassr, where he has scored five goals in as many games across competitions this term.

