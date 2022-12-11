“No regrets” – Fernando Santos defends his decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal’s shock FIFA World Cup exit 

Portugal manager Fernando Santos has no regrets about not starting Cristiano Ronaldo in their 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final tie against Morocco on December 10.

The former Manchester United striker started on the bench for the second time in a row at the Qatar World Cup. Goncalo Ramos replaced him in the starting XI against Switzerland in the last 16.

He scored a hat-trick in a 6-1 win, while the Portugal captain made no impact in the game after being substituted for the last 17 minutes. This would have understandably given Santos a huge selection dilemma for the quarter-finals.

Benching the veteran forward would have raised question marks if Portugal had not won. The same would have been the case if he had benched Ramos after his hat trick and Morocco went through.

The former turned out to be the case. The former Real Madrid man was only brought on in the 51st minute and Ramos was taken off 18 minutes later.

Portugal could not manage a single goal as Youssef En-Nesyri's 42nd-minute header proved to be the difference. Speaking after the full-time whistle, the Portuguese tactician said (h/t ESPN):

"I don't think so, no regrets. I think this was a team which played very well against Switzerland. Cristiano Ronaldo is a great player, he came in when we thought it was necessary, so no regrets."

He added:

"If we take two persons that were the most upset it is Cristiano Ronaldo and myself. Of course we are upset, but that is part of the job of the coach and the player."

Ronaldo started in Portugal's three group-stage games and managed one goal - a penalty kick in the 3-2 win against Ghana.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Fernando Santos' future with Portugal up in the air

A loss against Morocco in the quarter-finals has understandably put Santos' future as Portugal manager in a lot of doubt.

Roberto Martinez and Luis Enrique quit their roles as managers of Belgium and Spain, respectively, after their team's elimination from the competition. Santos, however, seems open to staying with the nation for the foreseeable future.

He continued, via the aforementioned source:

"I reiterate what I said before the competition, I have a discussion with the president and when we go back to Portugal we will deal with the issue of my contract."

Ronaldo's future with Portugal is also up in the air. This World Cup was expected to be the 37-year-old's last appearance in the competition.

It remains to be seen if he will feature in the 2024 UEFA European championship - a competition he has already won in 2016.

