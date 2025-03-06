Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Real Madrid on 123rd year anniversary via new Instagram post

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message to commemorate Real Madrid's 123rd anniversary with a post on Instagram. He posted a picture of his time at the club when he lifted the Champions League trophy in Los Blancos white.

In his caption, the legendary superstar forward wrote:

"123 years of Real. Congratulations to the whole Madrid family! Hala Madrid!"

The picture was taken after Real Madrid’s 2016 Champions League final win over Atletico Madrid. The legendary forward was beaming with pride while lifting the trophy.

Ronaldo's post has gone viral, racking up over two million likes in the last hour.

The Portuguese icon joined Real Madrid in 2009 after completing the-then world-record transfer of £80 million from Manchester United. During his nine-year stint he won four UEFA Champions Leagues, four Ballon d’Or awards and became the club's all-time leading scorer with 450 goals in 438 appearances.

Marcelo recalls first clash with Cristiano Ronaldo before Real Madrid success

Former Real Madrid star Marcelo has revealed that he and Cristiano Ronaldo got off on the wrong foot. He admitted that the Portuguese star’s arrival in 2009 made him contemplate quitting the club for some time.

During an interview on La Revuelta, Marcelo revealed that his first meeting with the Portuguese legend began with an on-field ruckus. He said (via Mirror):

"My relationship with Cristiano started with a fight. I kicked him; he was very fast. He passed by, elbowed me, and I kicked him, and he grabbed me by the neck. I tried as well, but he was very tall."

Soon afterward, Marcelo got the news that Ronaldo had signed for Madrid in a record £80 million transfer. The prospect of playing with his former foe was disconcerting to say the least:

"I received the message that Madrid was going to sign him in two months. And I thought, blimey, I'm leaving."

However, in spite of an awkward beginning, they became close at the Bernabeu across nine years, with Marcelo admitting:

"We've grabbed each other by the neck in training many times; it's normal."

During their time together at Madrid, they won numerous titles, including three Club World Cups and four UEFA Champions League trophies. Marcelo has now retired from the sport, but Cristiano Ronaldo is still playing with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

