Cristiano Ronaldo sends special message to Al-Nassr fans ahead of arrival in Saudi Arabia 

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a special message to Al-Nassr fans ahead of his arrival in Saudi Arabia.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has signed a contract with the Riyadh-based side until 2025.

The Portuguese superstar shared a story on his Instagram for Al-Nassr fans. He said:

"Hi guys. See You Soon."

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his move to the Saudi Arabian club in a bumper €200 million deal following his bizarre exit from Manchester United. The superstar is expected to make his debut for Al-Nassr on January 5 against Al-Tai at home or on January 15 against Al-Shabab away, as per reliable Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

All eyes on Riyadh as the world's greatest @Cristiano will be unveiled in Al Nassr colours for the very first time

Cristiano Ronaldo became a free agent with Manchester United, terminating his contract by mutual consent in November.

The Portugal international sparked controversy by giving an explosive interview to Piers Morgan ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He criticized the Red Devils in his interview, hitting out at manager Erik ten Hag as well as former manager Ralf Rangnick.

Cristiano Ronaldo also criticized club legends like Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville, who used to be his teammates at the club during his first spell at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr’s market value has increased to €80 million after signing the Portuguese superstar, as reported by Saudi Arabian outlet Al-Madrij al-Nasrawi.

This is the first time Ronaldo will play his football outside Europe. He was reportedly keen to continue his football at a club in Europe. Ronaldo was reportedly offered to clubs like Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Real Madrid, but none of them were interested in the 37-year-old.

Al-Nassr gain over 5 million followers on Instagram after completing record-breaking Cristiano Ronaldo transfer

Al-Nassr have gained over a whopping five million Instagram followers since signing five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Saudi Arabian outfit broke the internet by signing one of the biggest superstars across all sports on December 31. Ronaldo is the most followed person on Instagram with 527 million followers and is already helping to build Al-Nassr's brand value.

Al-Nassr have gained over 5.1 MILLION followers on Instagram in just two days since announcing the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese superstar will receive the biggest paycheck in sporting history as he will bag an eye-popping £177 million every year. He has signed a contract until June 2025, making it the longest contract ever for a professional footballer in the Middle East.

The post, through which Al-Nassr announced Ronaldo’s arrival, has already been liked by over 31 million Instagram users.

